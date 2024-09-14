Atlanta Falcons vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



3 reasons to watch this game

Here my reasons to watch this game. First, Kirk Cousins struggled in his debut game as a Falcon. Can he get the Falcons offense on track? Second, the Philadelphia Eagles have started undefeated in their first 6 games over the past two seasons and I want to know if they can they do it again. Finally, it’s Monday Night Football!



What to watch for: Quarterback Play

The Falcons brought in Kirk Cousins to fill the void at quarterback, but the Falcons organization also drafted Michael Penix, Jr in the 2024 draft. The Eagles young bull at quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking to get into the NFC championship and get another Super Bowl championship. This game will be a launching pad for both quarterbacks. The world will be watching this game Monday Night.



Game Info

Atlanta Falcons vs Philadelphia Eagles

Monday – September 16 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



Atlanta Falcons (0-1, 0-0 Away)

The Falcons fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 18-10 at home. Quarterback Kirk Cousins finished the game 16/26, 155 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. The key for the Falcons will be their offensive line. They will need to get Cousins some time to get the ball into the hands of his play makers. Running back Bijan Robinson will need to get more than 18 touches this week. The Eagles defense will apply pressure to the Falcons offensive line. Keep an eye on WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts, DE Grady Jarrett, LB Matthew Judon and S Micah Albernathy.



Philadelphia Eagles (1-0, 0-0 Home)

This Eagles team is filled with bullies! You need bullies to get things done in the NFL. The defense is littered with tough hard-nosed players that can make plays at difficult times during any game. Look for the defense to create turnovers while the offense chews up the game clock. Last week the Eagles defense took the Packers to the woodshed. Players to watch: the defensive unit. They will make the Falcons offense very uncomfortable from start to finish!



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles winning this one easily. They have the Eagles with a 64.0% chance of dominating the Falcons. The over/under 47.5, take the over it’s the safe bet. Line Philly -6.5. I’m taking Philly by 10 points.



Final Score

Eagles – 34

Falcons – 24