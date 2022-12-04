Big Ten Championship Game: Purdue Boilermakers vs #2 Michigan Wolverines Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Purdue Boilermakers vs #2 Michigan Wolverines

Saturday – December 3 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN



Records Before the Game

Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten)

#2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten)



It’s amazing what one game will do for your team. Michigan had all but ran head coach Jim Harbaugh out of town because he couldn’t beat Ohio State. Now the tables have turned. The Wolverines are sitting in the #2 spot in the country with one more game to take care of before heading to the College Football Playoff. The Purdue Boilermakers have fought their way into the Big 10 championship game. This game will be a nail-biter from start to finish.



Big 10 Conference

The Big 10 conference has two divisions. The East Division champions are the #2 Michigan Wolverines while the West Division will be represented by the Purdue Boilermakers. The Big 10 has 3 nationally ranked teams in its conference. The teams are #2 Michigan Wolverines, #5 Ohio State Buckeyes and #8 Penn State Nittany Lions. This is the oldest D1 conference in America. The Big Ten has 14 current members. If Michigan wins and the CFP committee agrees, Ohio State could make the playoff as well for the conference. In others words an all Big Ten national title game could actually take place this season…



Purdue Boilermakers

The Purdue Boilermakers have won 3 of their last 5 games. They have wins over Indiana, Northwestern and #21 Illinois. The Boilermakers are led by quarterback Aidan O’Connell. O’Connell has passed for 3124 yards with 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s a better passer when he breaks containment from the pocket. Running back Devin Mockobee has 849 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also catches his fair share of passes thrown his way. The Boilermakers offense averages 28.6 points per game while the defense is giving up 23.1 points on that side of the ball.



#2 Michigan Wolverines

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is only a sophomore! He has 2215 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Running back Blake Corum is out for this game. Running back Donovan Edwards carried the ball 22 times for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns last week verses Ohio State. The Wolverines offense is averaging 39.8 points per game, while the defense is giving up 12.7 points to opposition. Keep an eye on Michigan’s defensive front this game. They will be the x-factor.



Prediction

ESPN has the Wolverines with an 89% chance of winning the Big 10 championship. The over/under is 52, so take the over! I’m taking the Wolverines by 13!



Final Score

Wolverines – 40

Boilermakers 27