Dallas Mavericks: Playoff Preview vs Los Angeles Clippers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game 1

Dallas Mavericks (42-30, 21-15 Away)

LA Clippers (47-25, 26-10 Home)

Place: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Time: 3:30 PM CT

Date: May 22, 2021

TV: ESPN



This is the first round series between the Mavericks and Clippers. Dallas finished the season in 5th place in the Western Conference, while the Clippers ended up in 4th place. Dallas has a really good chance of beating the Clippers in this series. Both teams head into the series healthy and focused on getting to the next round. The NBA has moved into the 7 game series format. The best of seven games moves on to the next round. Let’s take a look at both teams and keys for a series victory.



Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a team that can make a serious playoff push if they would only rebound the ball in crucial times. Dallas has won 3 of their last 5 games with quality wins over Toronto, New Orleans and Cleveland. Their only two loses were to Minnesota and Memphis where they were out rebounded by eight in both games. Look for Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway, Jr. to lead this team on the road for Game 1 against the Clippers. A team that has only lost 10 games at home this season. Dallas has to play big and physical during this series. LA has something to prove this year and Dallas can’t play soft this series.



LA Clippers

The Clippers have shown that they are giant killers all season. They have a pretty good record at home this year and in their last 5 games, they are 2-3 with loses to OKC, Houston and New York. The Clippers have a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Paul George will be the key to this series. We all know that Leonard plays his best ball in the playoffs, in contrast to George who plays lights out in the regular season, but disappears in the playoffs. Center DeMarcus Cousins will be a handful for the Mavericks big men because he’s extremely physical in the paint. Forward Serge Ibaka is healthy and is ready to go.



Prediction

Let’s face the truth. Dallas is a good team and if they would only rebound the ball in the 4th quarter they will have a chance. On the other hand, I like the Clippers because they have some proven playoff pieces on their roster. ESPN has the Clippers with a 61% chance of winning Game 1 and I’m taking those odds as well. I see this series going 5 or 6 games. If the series gets to a 6th game, Dallas will win, but if only 5 games then look for the Clippers to head to the next round. I’m on the fence for this series, so I’ll make my prediction after Game 3.



Schedule – All Times Central

Game 1: 5/22 Dallas @ LA – ESPN – 3:30 PM

Game 2: 5/25 Dallas @ LA – NBATV – 9:30 PM

Game 3: 5/28 Dallas vs LA – ESPN – 8:30 PM

Game 4: 5/30 Dallas vs LA – TNT – 8:30 PM

Game 5: 6/2 Dallas @ LA *If Necessary

Game 6: 6/4 Dallas vs LA *If Necessary

Game 7: 6/6 Dallas @ LA *If Necessary