Undefeated, No More….

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

SCORING SUMMARY

Qtr Time Scoring Play V-H

1st 05:00 TCU- #4 T.Barber 1 yd pass from #15 M.Duggan (#39 G.Kell kick), 13-92, 06:57 0-7

1st 00:15 KSU- #34 B.Sinnott 6 yd pass from #18 W.Howard (#8 T.Zentner kick), 6-63, 02:15 7-7

2nd 10:16 KSU- #18 W.Howard 1 yd rush (#8 T.Zentner kick), 3-59, 00:49 14-7

2nd 00:29 TCU- #39 G.Kell 42 yd FG, 8-56, 01:40 14-10

3rd 12:19 KSU- #3 R.Garcia II 25 yd pass from #18 W.Howard (#8 T.Zentner kick), 4-62, 01:35 21-10

3rd 09:09 TCU- #33 K.Miller 6 yd rush (#39 G.Kell kick), 3-30, 01:11 21-17

4th 11:27 KSU- #22 D.Vaughn 44 yd rush (#8 T.Zentner kick), 6-80, 03:28 28-17

4th 07:34 TCU- #39 G.Kell 42 yd FG, 10-51, 03:53 28-20

4th 01:51 TCU- #15 M.Duggan 8 yd rush (#19 J.Wiley pass from #15 M.Duggan), 8-80, 02:56 28-28

OT1 00:00 KSU- #8 T.Zentner 31 yd FG, 6-12 31-28

Team Notes

• TCU made its second appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game, having also played

in the 2017 contest.

• The Horned Frogs are 1-1 in overtime games this season and 10-10 since the NCAA

adopted overtime play in 1996.

• TCU is 8-2 all-time when ESPN’s College GameDay has been on site, including 2-1 this

season.

• TCU scored for the 380th consecutive game, the second-longest streak in NCAA history.

No. 1 is Florida at 435 games (1988-present). The Horned Frogs haven’t been blanked

since Nov. 16, 1991, at Texas (32-0).

• TCU closed a stretch of five straight games over November and December in which it did

not leave the state of Texas. In addition to today’s contest, the Horned Frogs had

November home contests against Texas Tech (Nov. 5) and Iowa State (Nov. 26)

sandwiched around bus trips to Texas (Nov. 12) and Baylor (Nov. 19).

• TCU season captains Steve Avila, Dylan Horton, Quentin Johnston and Dee Winters took

part in the coin toss.

• TCU wore a black helmet, black jersey and purple pants.

Individual Notes

Offense

• Max Duggan made his 41st career start and became the first player with 250 yards

passing and 100 rushing in a conference championship game since Deshaun Watson in

the 2015 ACC title game.

• Duggan completed 18-of-36 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown while rushing for a

team-best 110 yards on 15 carries.

• Duggan’s touchdown pass gave him 30 on the season, third-most at TCU behind only

Trevone Boykin (33, 2014; 31, 2015).

• Kendre Miller ran for 82 yards on 17 carries.

• Miller’s touchdown run of 6 yards gave him a rushing score in all 13 games this year,

breaking the TCU record for the longest streak to begin a season. Pro Football Hall of

Famer and TCU Board of Trustees member LaDainian Tomlinson ran for a touchdown in

all 12 games in 2000.

• Miller’s 14 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown is the longest active streak in

the nation and ranks second all-time at TCU, behind only Tomlinson (15, 1999-00).

• Miller has a team-best 17 rushing touchdowns, fourth-most in a season at TCU.

• Miller’s 26 career rushing touchdowns rank eighth in TCU history.

• Quentin Johnston had four receptions for 139 yards, his third 100-yard game of the

season and eighth of his career. He had catches of 53 and 51 yards.

Courtesy of Big 12