Americans bounce back to beat Rapid City 6-3

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Box Score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd
 
 2 1 0 3
 
 2 0 4 6

Shots on Goal

Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
 Rapid City Rush 9 13 10 32
 Allen Americans 17 13 10 40

Scoring

1st Period

Rapid City
1:28
Goal
Goal by #12 Chase Pauls, assisted by #29 Ryan Chyzowski and #14 Briley Wood.
Rapid City
8:06
Goal
Goal by #10 Carter Wilkie, assisted by #44 Simon Mack and #13 Ryan Wagner.
Americans
9:28
Goal
Goal by #77 Brad Morrison, assisted by #18 Harrison Blaisdell and #44 Kevin Spinozzi.
Americans
11:50
Goal
Goal by #91 Michael Gildon, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #23 Sam Sedley.

2nd Period

Rapid City
19:27
Goal
Goal by #13 Ryan Wagner, assisted by #10 Carter Wilkie.

3rd Period

Americans
7:28
Goal
Goal by #86 Andre Anania, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts and #77 Brad Morrison.
Americans
11:57
Goal
Goal by #18 Harrison Blaisdell, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts.
Americans
19:14
Goal
Goal by #18 Harrison Blaisdell, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts and #44 Kevin Spinozzi.
Americans
19:47
Goal
Goal by #18 Harrison Blaisdell, assisted by #86 Andre Anania.

