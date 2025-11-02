Americans bounce back to beat Rapid City 6-3

Box Score
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
|2
|0
|4
|6
Shots on Goal
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Rapid City Rush
|9
|13
|10
|32
|Allen Americans
|17
|13
|10
|40
Scoring
1st Period
Rapid City
1:28
Goal
Goal by #12 Chase Pauls, assisted by #29 Ryan Chyzowski and #14 Briley Wood.
Rapid City
8:06
Goal
Goal by #10 Carter Wilkie, assisted by #44 Simon Mack and #13 Ryan Wagner.
Americans
9:28
Goal
Goal by #77 Brad Morrison, assisted by #18 Harrison Blaisdell and #44 Kevin Spinozzi.
Americans
11:50
Goal
Goal by #91 Michael Gildon, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #23 Sam Sedley.
2nd Period
Rapid City
19:27
Goal
Goal by #13 Ryan Wagner, assisted by #10 Carter Wilkie.
3rd Period
Americans
7:28
Goal
Goal by #86 Andre Anania, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts and #77 Brad Morrison.
Americans
11:57
Goal
Goal by #18 Harrison Blaisdell, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts.
Americans
19:14
Goal
Goal by #18 Harrison Blaisdell, assisted by #29 Brayden Watts and #44 Kevin Spinozzi.
Americans
19:47
Goal
Goal by #18 Harrison Blaisdell, assisted by #86 Andre Anania.