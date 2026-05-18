2026 NBA Western Conference Finals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How Did They Get Here

The Oklahoma City Thunder won 64 games this year capturing the NBA’s best record and are looking to repeat as champions. The Thunder swept the Suns in four straight and the Lakers too. They’ve been waiting on the Spurs to get past the Timberwolves. The Spurs did this in 5 games. The Spurs beat Minnesota as stated and Trail Blazers 4-1 for series wins to get here. The stage is set for two of the youngest teams in the NBA to face off in the Western Conference Finals. I believe they will be rivals for years to come. This will be a highly anticipated series for many reasons. Keep in mind that both teams have played well at home and on the road during the regular season and playoffs. The team that plays big on the boards and creates turnovers will win the West this season and head off to the NBA Finals.



Regular Season Matchup

The San Antonio Spurs have owned the Thunder this year. In the 5 game series this season, San Antonio is 4-1 and has averaged 124 points at home and on the road. The only loss to Oklahoma City was on January 13th on the road in OKC 119-98. You would think that the Thunder lost those games because of injuries to key players. Nope! The Spurs beat the Thunder in those four games and OKC was at full strength. This will be a must-see series from start to finish.



San Antonio Spurs (62-20) Western Conference – Southwest

The San Antonio Spurs have gone through a complete change this season with a new head coach and the departure of legendary coach Greg Popovich. The Spurs have young talented players that have changed the outlook of the future of the NBA. Spurs young center Victor Wembanyama is a walking triple double. In the playoffs he’s averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks. He makes it extremely difficult for opponents to score in the paint when he’s in the game. The Spurs can go 5 players deep into their bench and get defensive players and scoring when their starters get into foul trouble. Players to watch: F Harrison Barnes, G Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox and F Luke Kornet.



Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18) Western Conference – Northwest

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be a prominent team for the NBA for years to come. They have the 2-time league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 31.1 points throughout the playoffs. His knack of getting to the free throw line is masterful. He’s consistent control in clutch moments has allowed his team a chance to win in close games and blowouts. The Thunder has draft picks in this upcoming draft making the future of this team very bright. They mirror the Spurs in bench production going 5 to 6 players deep without missing a beat on both ends of the floor. Players to watch: C Chet Holmgren, G Alex Caruso, C Isiah Hartenstein, G Isiah Joe and G Cason Wallace.



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Game 1 – 5/18 – 7:30 p.m. – NBC/Peacock – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

Game 2 – 5/20 – 7:30 p.m. – NBC/ Peacock – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

Game 3 – 5/22 – 7:30 p.m. – NBC/ Peacock – Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX

Game 4 – 5/24 – 7:00 p.m. – NBC/Peacock – Frost bank Center – San Antonio, TX

*If Necessary

*Game 5 – 5/26 – 7:30 p.m. – NBC/Peacock – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

*Game 6 – 5/28 – 7:30 p.m. – NBC/Peacock – Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX

*Game 7 – 5/30 – 7:00 p.m. – NBC/Peacock – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK