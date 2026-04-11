Americans celebrate Biscuits B-day with a 6-2 win

|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|
|0
|2
|0
|2
|
|0
|3
|3
|6
Shots on Goal
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Tahoe Knight Monsters
|13
|8
|16
|37
|Allen Americans
|9
|14
|15
|38
Scoring
1st Period
2nd Period
Allen
1:37
Goal
Goal by #29 Brayden Watts, assisted by #9 Danny Katic and #18 Harrison Blaisdell.
Tahoe
7:46
Goal
Goal by #15 Jake McGrew, assisted by #94 Kevin Wall and #63 Louka Henault.
Tahoe
9:09
Goal
Goal by #19 Luke Adam, assisted by #15 Jake McGrew and #10 Mike O’Leary.
Allen
11:30
Goal
Goal by #26 Spencer Asuchak, assisted by #22 Anthony Costantini and #86 Andre Anania.
Allen
15:26
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #91 Michael Gildon and #9 Danny Katic.
3rd Period
Allen
2:46
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #91 Michael Gildon and #23 Sam Sedley.
Allen
8:13
Goal
Goal by #91 Michael Gildon, assisted by #9 Danny Katic.
Allen
12:33
Goal
Goal by #44 Jax Dubois, assisted by #23 Sam Sedley and #67 Hank Crone.