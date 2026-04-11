News Ticker

Americans celebrate Biscuits B-day with a 6-2 win

April 11, 2026 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Team 1st 2nd 3rd
 
 0 2 0 2
 
 0 3 3 6

Shots on Goal

Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
 Tahoe Knight Monsters 13 8 16 37
 Allen Americans 9 14 15 38

Scoring

1st Period

2nd Period

Allen
1:37
Goal
Goal by #29 Brayden Watts, assisted by #9 Danny Katic and #18 Harrison Blaisdell.
Tahoe
7:46
Goal
Goal by #15 Jake McGrew, assisted by #94 Kevin Wall and #63 Louka Henault.
Tahoe
9:09
Goal
Goal by #19 Luke Adam, assisted by #15 Jake McGrew and #10 Mike O’Leary.
Allen
11:30
Goal
Goal by #26 Spencer Asuchak, assisted by #22 Anthony Costantini and #86 Andre Anania.
Allen
15:26
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #91 Michael Gildon and #9 Danny Katic.

3rd Period

Allen
2:46
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #91 Michael Gildon and #23 Sam Sedley.
Allen
8:13
Goal
Goal by #91 Michael Gildon, assisted by #9 Danny Katic.
Allen
12:33
Goal
Goal by #44 Jax Dubois, assisted by #23 Sam Sedley and #67 Hank Crone.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly