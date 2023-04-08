News Ticker

Americans bounce back from an OT loss to beat the Ghost Pirates 6-2

April 8, 2023 Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Shots on goal

  1st 2nd 3rd Total
 

Savannah Ghost Pirates

 13 16 13 42
 

Allen Americans

 14 9 8 31
 

Scoring

1st Period

2:18

Goal – 1:0. ALN Equal Strength.

Goal by Jack Combs assisted by Jakov Novak and Grant Hebert.

16:08

Goal – 2:0. ALN Equal Strength.

Goal by Hank Crone.

2nd Period

1:01

Goal – 3:0. ALN Game Winning Goal.

Goal by Colby McAuley assisted by Hank Crone and Kris Myllari.

13:44

Goal – 4:0. ALN Power Play Goal.

Goal by Hank Crone assisted by Jack Combs and Colby McAuley.

3rd Period

11:43

Goal – 4:1. SAV Equal Strength.

Goal by Brent Pedersen assisted by Ross Armour.

11:58

Goal – 4:2. SAV Equal Strength.

Goal by Colin Doyle assisted by Nolan Valleau.

13:52

Goal – 5:2. ALN Equal Strength.

Goal by Grant Hebert assisted by Ty Farmer and Eric Williams.

19:26

Goal – 6:2. ALN Power Play Goal.

Goal by Colby McAuley assisted by Colton Saucerman and Hank Crone.

Penalties

1st Period

6:39

Noah Carroll

SAV Noah Carroll called for Delay of Game. 2 Minutes.

12:06

Spencer Asuchak

ALN Spencer Asuchak called for Cross-Checking Minor. 2 Minutes.

2nd Period

7:34

Ross Armour

SAV Ross Armour called for Tripping – minor. 2 Minutes.

12:20

Brandon Estes

SAV Brandon Estes called for Hooking – minor. 2 Minutes.

16:28

Kris Myllari

ALN Kris Myllari called for Tripping – minor. 2 Minutes.

3rd Period

5:46

Colin Doyle

SAV Colin Doyle called for Holding – minor. 2 Minutes.

9:27

Tristan Thompson

SAV Tristan Thompson called for Tripping – minor. 2 Minutes.

14:44

Darian Skeoch

SAV Darian Skeoch called for Game misconduct – Leaving The Players Bench. 10 Minutes.

14:44

Darian Skeoch

SAV Darian Skeoch called for Game misconduct – Aggressor. 10 Minutes.

14:44

Darian Skeoch

SAV Darian Skeoch called for Fighting – Major. 5 Minutes.

