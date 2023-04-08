Americans bounce back from an OT loss to beat the Ghost Pirates 6-2

Scoring
1st Period
Goal – 1:0. ALN Equal Strength.
Goal by Jack Combs assisted by Jakov Novak and Grant Hebert.
Goal – 2:0. ALN Equal Strength.
Goal by Hank Crone.
2nd Period
Goal – 3:0. ALN Game Winning Goal.
Goal by Colby McAuley assisted by Hank Crone and Kris Myllari.
Goal – 4:0. ALN Power Play Goal.
Goal by Hank Crone assisted by Jack Combs and Colby McAuley.
3rd Period
Goal – 4:1. SAV Equal Strength.
Goal by Brent Pedersen assisted by Ross Armour.
Goal – 4:2. SAV Equal Strength.
Goal by Colin Doyle assisted by Nolan Valleau.
Goal – 5:2. ALN Equal Strength.
Goal by Grant Hebert assisted by Ty Farmer and Eric Williams.
Goal – 6:2. ALN Power Play Goal.
Goal by Colby McAuley assisted by Colton Saucerman and Hank Crone.
Penalties
1st Period
Noah Carroll
SAV Noah Carroll called for Delay of Game. 2 Minutes.
Spencer Asuchak
ALN Spencer Asuchak called for Cross-Checking Minor. 2 Minutes.
2nd Period
Ross Armour
SAV Ross Armour called for Tripping – minor. 2 Minutes.
Brandon Estes
SAV Brandon Estes called for Hooking – minor. 2 Minutes.
Kris Myllari
ALN Kris Myllari called for Tripping – minor. 2 Minutes.
3rd Period
Colin Doyle
SAV Colin Doyle called for Holding – minor. 2 Minutes.
Tristan Thompson
SAV Tristan Thompson called for Tripping – minor. 2 Minutes.
Darian Skeoch
SAV Darian Skeoch called for Game misconduct – Leaving The Players Bench. 10 Minutes.
Darian Skeoch
SAV Darian Skeoch called for Game misconduct – Aggressor. 10 Minutes.
Darian Skeoch
SAV Darian Skeoch called for Fighting – Major. 5 Minutes.