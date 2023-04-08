TCU scores 7 in the 8th inning, beats OK State12-5

|Team
|R
|H
|E
|5
|5
|1
|12
|9
|0
W: Wright, Garrett (2-1) L: O’Toole, Evan (3-1)
Notes:
• TCU scored double-digit runs for the ninth time this season.
• TCU outhit its opponent for the 20th time this season.
• TCU homered in a game for the 26th time this season.
• TCU has now stolen multiple bases in 19 games this season.
• TCU played errorless baseball for the 14th time this season.
• The TCU pitching staff registered double-digit strikeouts (11) for the 14th time this season.
• Tre Richardson collected his sixth multi-RBI game of the season and the 26th of his career.
• Brayden Taylor stretched his hitting streak to eight games.
• Cole Fontenelle has reached safely in 25 straight games.
• Anthony Silva stretched his hitting streak to 13 games.
• Silva tallied his ninth career multi-hit game.
• Austin Davis has reached safely in six straight games.
• Kurtis Byrne hit his second home run of the season and the eighth of his career.
• Byrne tallied his third multi-RBI game of the year and the 12th of his career.
• Elijah Nunez recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season and the 31st of his career.
• Nunez posted his seventh multi-RBI game of the year and the 18th of his career.