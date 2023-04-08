News Ticker

TCU scores 7 in the 8th inning, beats OK State12-5

April 8, 2023 Baseball, Featured, Galleries, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Oklahoma State 23-10, 7-5 Big 12
TCU 20-12, 7-5 Big 12
 
Score By Periods
Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Oklahoma State 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 1
TCU 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 7 X 12 9 0

W: Wright, Garrett (2-1) L: O’Toole, Evan (3-1)

Notes: 
• TCU scored double-digit runs for the ninth time this season.
• TCU outhit its opponent for the 20th time this season.
• TCU homered in a game for the 26th time this season.
• TCU has now stolen multiple bases in 19 games this season.
• TCU played errorless baseball for the 14th time this season.
• The TCU pitching staff registered double-digit strikeouts (11) for the 14th time this season.
Tre Richardson collected his sixth multi-RBI game of the season and the 26th of his career.
Brayden Taylor stretched his hitting streak to eight games.
Cole Fontenelle has reached safely in 25 straight games.
Anthony Silva stretched his hitting streak to 13 games.
• Silva tallied his ninth career multi-hit game.
Austin Davis has reached safely in six straight games.
Kurtis Byrne hit his second home run of the season and the eighth of his career.
• Byrne tallied his third multi-RBI game of the year and the 12th of his career.
Elijah Nunez recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season and the 31st of his career.
• Nunez posted his seventh multi-RBI game of the year and the 18th of his career.

