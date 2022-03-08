News Ticker

American Athletic Conference Tournament, East Carolina vs Memphis

March 8, 2022 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

#7 Memphis defeated #10 East Carolina 59-48

No. 7 Memphis advances to face defending champion and No. 2 seed South Florida on Tuesday
at 7 p.m. (ET)/6 p.m. (CT) in the quarterfinal round.
Memphis picked up its third tournament firstround win in four seasons, while East Carolina lost
its third straight opening game.
East Carolina and Memphis met for the second straight game after closing the regular season
against one another in Memphis. The Tigers won the regular season finale by a 5653 score.
Memphis embarked on a 131 run over the final 5:32 of the first quarter, holding East Carolina
scoreless for the final 4:04 of the period, to build a 209 lead after one.
The Tigers enjoyed a stretch of six made field goals in eight attempts during the middle of the
second quarter, keeping East Carolina off the board for over two minutes during the surge.
Six different Memphis players registered at least one point during the first half, with six East
Carolina players also finding the scoresheet during the opening 20 minutes.
The Memphis defense held East Carolina to 28.1 percent (18of64) shooting from the floor,
including just 1of14 (.071) from 3point range.
East Carolina guard Taniyah Thompson scored in double figures for the 27th time in 29 starts
this season, finishing with a teamhigh 14 points against Memphis.

Courtesy 2022 American Athletic Conference (http://theamerican.org)

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly