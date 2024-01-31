News Ticker

#25 TCU upsets #15 Texas Tech 85-78

January 31, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Texas Tech 36 42 78
TCU 40 45 85

Team Stats

 
FG 27-52 25-58
Field Goal % 51.9 43.1
3PT 14-28 11-20
Three Point % 50.0 55.0
FT 10-14 24-32
Free Throw % 71.4 75.0
Rebounds 27 34
Offensive Rebounds 4 12
Defensive Rebounds 23 22
Assists 23 17
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 1
Total Turnovers 13 9
Points Off Turnovers 13 13
Fast Break Points 13 17
Points in Paint 24 22
Fouls 21 16
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 11 12

Team Notes

  • TCU improved to 56-86 all-time against Texas Tech and has won the last four in the series.
  • TCU has won the last four against Texas Tech in Fort Worth and lead the series there, 35-33.
  • Jamie Dixon improved his TCU record to 155-102. He is one win shy of tying Billy Tubbs for second in wins by a TCU head coach. 
  • The Frogs outrebounded the Red Raiders, 34-27. TCU improved to 11-3 this season and 126-39 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent. 
  • TCU was 11-of-20 from 3-point range, which tied a season-high for makes (at Cincinnati).
  • TCU forced Tech into 13 turnovers. The Frogs have forced 13 or more turnovers in all but three games this season. 
  • The Frogs improved to 10-1 at Schollmaier Arena this season. 
  • TCU improved to 4-3 over AP Top 25 teams this season and has defeated the No. 15 team in consecutive games after beating Baylor on Saturday, who at the time was 15.
  • It was the 11th time two AP Top 25 teams have played in Schollmaier Arena. 
  • Of TCU’s 37 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 23 have come under Dixon. 
  • TCU improved to 9-5 against AP Top 25 teams at home in the past two seasons.
  • TCU improved to 37-30 in Big 12 home games under Dixon.
  • Texas Tech was held to just four offensive rebounds and zero second chance points. 

Courtesy of TCU Basketball

https://gofrogs.com/news/2024/1/30/mens-basketball-no-25-tcu-threes-down-topple-no-15-texas-tech.aspx

 

 

 

