25 TCU upsets #15 Texas Tech 85-78

|1
|2
|36
|42
|78
|40
|45
|85
Team Stats
|FG
|27-52
|25-58
|Field Goal %
|51.9
|43.1
|3PT
|14-28
|11-20
|Three Point %
|50.0
|55.0
|FT
|10-14
|24-32
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|75.0
|Rebounds
|27
|34
|Offensive Rebounds
|4
|12
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|22
|Assists
|23
|17
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Total Turnovers
|13
|9
|Points Off Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fast Break Points
|13
|17
|Points in Paint
|24
|22
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|11
|12
Team Notes
- TCU improved to 56-86 all-time against Texas Tech and has won the last four in the series.
- TCU has won the last four against Texas Tech in Fort Worth and lead the series there, 35-33.
- Jamie Dixon improved his TCU record to 155-102. He is one win shy of tying Billy Tubbs for second in wins by a TCU head coach.
- The Frogs outrebounded the Red Raiders, 34-27. TCU improved to 11-3 this season and 126-39 under Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.
- TCU was 11-of-20 from 3-point range, which tied a season-high for makes (at Cincinnati).
- TCU forced Tech into 13 turnovers. The Frogs have forced 13 or more turnovers in all but three games this season.
- The Frogs improved to 10-1 at Schollmaier Arena this season.
- TCU improved to 4-3 over AP Top 25 teams this season and has defeated the No. 15 team in consecutive games after beating Baylor on Saturday, who at the time was 15.
- It was the 11th time two AP Top 25 teams have played in Schollmaier Arena.
- Of TCU’s 37 wins over AP Top 25 teams in its history, 23 have come under Dixon.
- TCU improved to 9-5 against AP Top 25 teams at home in the past two seasons.
- TCU improved to 37-30 in Big 12 home games under Dixon.
- Texas Tech was held to just four offensive rebounds and zero second chance points.
Courtesy of TCU Basketball
https://gofrogs.com/news/2024/1/30/mens-basketball-no-25-tcu-threes-down-topple-no-15-texas-tech.aspx