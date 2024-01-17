AFC Divisional Playoff Preview: Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens

Saturday – January 20 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Records Before the Game

Houston Texans (10-7, 4-4 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (13-4, 6-3 Home)



The AFC is down to the final four heading into the weekend. This game will display two talented quarterbacks who have their eye on the prize. A few years ago, the black quarterback was an experiment. The NFL adopted the notion of having black signal callers few, far and between. The landscape of the NFL is at a place where talented black quarterbacks are now putting up big numbers and leading teams that have struggled for years just to win 10 games are now in the MVP race. Let’s take a closer look at the first game of the divisional playoff weekend.



Why you should watch this game

There are so many questions that need answers. Can Houston be the Cinderella team of this year’s playoffs? Can the Ravens get back to the AFC championship game? How good is Lamar Jackson? Can C.J. Stroud get another important win for the Texans on the road? Tune in and see if these questions are answered.



Houston Texans

Last week the Texans gave the Browns a good ’ole fashion beating at home. The Browns were favored to win but the Texans didn’t get the memo. They won in by 31 points, 45-14. Quarterback C.J. Stroud went 16-21 attempts and passed for 274 yards with 3 touchdowns. Wide out Nico Collins caught 6 passes for 96 yards and 1 touchdown. The Texans defense forced 2 turnovers, both resulting in touchdowns. Keep an eye on the Texans defense, they will be the x-factor for a win on the road in Baltimore. Keeping Lamar Jackson in check is their top priority.



Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have been waiting for their next opponent and are ready for their time to shine. They received a first round bye and hosting the divisional game is huge for this team. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has passed for 3678 yards with 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Keep in mind that he also leads the team in rushing with 821 yards and 5 touchdowns. He will be the x-factor for the Ravens. Keep an eye on Zay Flowers. Even though he’s a rookie, he is a game changer. The key for a Ravens victory will fall on the shoulders of Lamar Jackson and the passing game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with an 81.7% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking the Ravens by 12! They are the better team and playing in the cold won’t be a problem for them.



Final Score

Ravens – 32

Texans – 20