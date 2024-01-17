Stars score 3 in the third, beat Kings 5-1

Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|LA
|DAL
|9:21
|Roope Hintz (18)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (14), Jason Robertson (29)
|0
|1
|15:21
|Evgenii Dadonov (10)
Assists: Craig Smith (3), Esa Lindell (15)
|0
|2
|2nd Period
|LA
|DAL
|1:31
|Drew Doughty (9) (Power Play)
Assists: Phillip Danault (19), Adrian Kempe (23)
|1
|2
|3rd Period
|LA
|DAL
|5:49
|Wyatt Johnston (12)
Assists: Roope Hintz (22), Jason Robertson (30)
|1
|3
|6:52
|Joe Pavelski (18)
Assists: Thomas Harley (12), Evgenii Dadonov (10)
|1
|4
|9:33
|Sam Steel (5) (Shorthanded)
Assists: Radek Faksa (6)
|1
|5
Penalties
|1st Period
|9:47
|
Quinton Byfield Tripping against Mason Marchment
|2nd Period
|0:22
|
Roope Hintz Holding against Phillip Danault
|1:31
|
Radek Faksa Tripping against Quinton Byfield
|3rd Period
|8:41
|
Tyler Seguin Interference against Drew Doughty
|15:15
|
Joel Hanley Hooking against Jaret Anderson-Dolan