Stars score 3 in the third, beat Kings 5-1

January 17, 2024 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

1st Period LA DAL
9:21 Roope Hintz (18)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (14), Jason Robertson (29)
 0 1
15:21 Evgenii Dadonov (10)

Assists: Craig Smith (3), Esa Lindell (15)
 0 2
 
 
2nd Period LA DAL
1:31 Drew Doughty (9) (Power Play)

Assists: Phillip Danault (19), Adrian Kempe (23)
 1 2
 
 
3rd Period LA DAL
5:49 Wyatt Johnston (12)

Assists: Roope Hintz (22), Jason Robertson (30)
 1 3
6:52 Joe Pavelski (18)

Assists: Thomas Harley (12), Evgenii Dadonov (10)
 1 4
9:33 Sam Steel (5) (Shorthanded)

Assists: Radek Faksa (6)
 1 5

Penalties

1st Period
9:47
Quinton Byfield Tripping against Mason Marchment
 
 
2nd Period
0:22
Roope Hintz Holding against Phillip Danault
1:31
Radek Faksa Tripping against Quinton Byfield
 
 
3rd Period
8:41
Tyler Seguin Interference against Drew Doughty
15:15
Joel Hanley Hooking against Jaret Anderson-Dolan

 

