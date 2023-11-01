TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Thursday – November 2 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: FS1

Jones AT&T Stadium – Lubbock, TX



Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3 Big 12)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5, 2-3 Big 12)



This was supposed to be the season that both of these teams took control of the Big 12 Conference. Last season the Horned Frogs made it to the national championship game while the Red Raiders fell to the middle of the conference. On paper the Red Raiders started some key players in key positions and looked as if they were ready to break through the glass ceiling of the conference. TCU was favored to repeat last year’s performance, but it never panned out. Let’s take a look at this week’s TCU match up out west.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if TCU can bounce back from last week’s loss at K-State. TCU went on the road and lost a tough game to the Wildcats.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have the duty of cooking dinner for the kids and getting them ready for bed. Here’s a trick, order some hot wings and pizza! Now you can tune in and see if the frogs can get a win on the road.



TCU Horned Frogs

Last week the Horned Frogs defense gave up 41 points to the Wildcats. The Wildcats offense racked up 587 total yards and recorded 29 first downs while controlling the clock for 38:50 minutes of time of possession of the 60 minute game. Here’s the thing, TCU’s offense will need to run the ball. Last season, they established the run and it allowed the passing game to open. It looks like quarterback Chandler Morris will be back this week. He will need to control the line of scrimmage by getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers. The offense will be the x-factor for this week!



Texas Tech Red Raiders

Quarterback Tyler Shough is a senior that will get a shot at the next level. On Thursday night he will be on full display at home. He has 746 passing yards with 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. His job is to get the ball into the end zone plain and simple. His running mates RB Tahj Brooks and WR Myles Price are looking to send the Horned Frogs home with a loss. Keep an eye on the Red Raiders defensive line. They have 17 tackles for loss in their last 3 games.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 50.5% chance of winning on the road this weekend. This also a conference game and both teams need a win to get closer to a bowl berth and influence recruits. I’m taking TCU by 6!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 30

Red Raiders – 24