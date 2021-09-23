Dallas Cowboys Announce 2021-22 NFL Season New Menu Items

The Dallas Cowboys today announced a group of exciting new menu items that fans will enjoy during the 2021 – 2022 NFL Season at AT&T Stadium.

The new culinary creations will debut officially on Monday, September 27 at the home opening game when Dallas Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys also announced a line-up of new arrivals in fan apparel and gear at the Pro Shop at AT&T Stadium.

Also adding to the fan experience at AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys also announced new features of popular Rally Day pre-game-day experience at AT&T Stadium hosted on six dates during the 2021 – 2022 NFL season.

New Menu Additions for 2021 – 2022 NFL Season

New additions to fan menus include the following big-fan-appetite, big flavor culinary creations:

Sumo Hot Dogs: New Sumo Dog Carts feature Nathan’s® hot dogs with Japanese and Asian-inspired toppings. 6” and the 12” hot dogs. Available at: Sections M219 and M245.

Jumbo Cowboys Cheesesteak The famous Cowboys Cheesesteak that our fans know and love – with more to love in a new jumbo portion. Available at: Main Clubs- M208, M212, M232, M237; Tailgate Grill- M203, M219, M228, M244, U410, U422, U440, and U452; Cheesesteak Carts Located at Sections: M226, M250, U431, and U454.

Hot Honey Chipotle Chicken Wrap Crispy chicken tenders, fresh romaine lettuce and pepper jack cheese generously drizzled with a mouth-watering hot honey chipotle ranch and wrapped in a soft garlic flour tortilla. Available at: Crisp Locations M218, M243, U409 and U439.

Loaded Cheesesteak Fries Fresh steak cut fries loaded with grilled sirloin and onions seasoned to perfection, topped with our all natural jalapeño jack queso and fresh Pico De Gallo. Available at: Main Clubs- M208, M212, M232, M237.

BBQ Bacon Burger 10 oz Certified Angus patty topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon and fried pickle fries and drizzled with our signature Bent Buckle BBQ Sauce and served on a fresh, locally baked brioche bun. Available at: Smokehouse BBQ U412 and U442.

Honey Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Honey Chipotle-marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection served on a fresh brioche bun with guacamole, crispy bacon and fried onion straws then drizzled with a delicious Hot Honey Chipotle Ranch Available at: Main Clubs- M208, M212, M232, M237, Silver BBQ Stands- SL402 and SL450.

The Pambazo is BACK! An iconic Mexico City street food, this traditional Mexican sandwich is dunked in rich guajillo Chile sauce and loaded with refried beans, spicy chorizo and potatoes topped with gooey Oaxaca cheese, crisp lettuce and fresh sour cream. Available at: Vaqueros- M204, M229, U416 and U446 and Al Pastor Taco Carts located at sections U408 and U438.

Plant-Based Touchdown OfferingsExpand Vegetarian Game Day Choices

A special addition to the menus this season is of plant-based offerings that feature classic favorites with vegetarian ingredients, including local produce grown at WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College in Dallas.

Legends at AT&T Stadium, Home of the Dallas Cowboys and Paul Quinn College’s WE Over Me Farm have partnered for “Plant-Based Touchdown,” a new culinary campaign focusing on the health benefits and full flavors of fresh produce to inspire African-American, Latino, Native American and all fans to incorporate more plants in their diet, directly combating diabetes, hypertension and other chronic illnesses.

Inspired by game day and using PQC’s WE Over Me Farm’s organic produce grown on the Paul Quinn campus in Southern Dallas, the nutritious, low-carb culinary creations developed by Legends Hospitality will be available at concessions on Dallas Cowboys game days during the 2021 NFL season at AT&T Stadium. The healthful, flavorful vegetarian recipes will also be shared with fans at the Stadium, as well as via dedicated outreach programs with those cheering on from home.

Legends has purchased fine produce from WE Over Me Farm since 2009 as ingredients in the famous menus at AT&T Stadium for Dallas Cowboys gamedays, as well as major sports and entertainment events and experiences.

Paul Quinn College’s distinguished alumnus George Wasai, Director of Food & Beverage for Legends, is leading the Plant-Based Touchdown program, working with Legends at AT&T Stadium Executive Chef Marcelo Vasquez and Executive Concessions Sous Chef Heather Fuller.

Featured on the Plant-Based Touchdown menus for the 2021 – 2022 season on a rotating basis for each game day are:

Awesome Plant-Based Burger A hearty Plant Based Burger served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and chipotle aioli. Available at: The Plant-Based/Vegetarian Carts located at sections U411 and U441.

Buffalo Chick’n Nachos Blue corn tortilla chips topped with our all natural jalapeño jack queso and Sweet Earth’s plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce finished off with pickled jalapeños. Available at: The Plant-Based/Vegetarian Carts located at sections U411 and U441.

Touchdown Tots Crispy Tator Tots drizzled with our all-natural jalapeño jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream then topped with Sweet Earth’s plant-based chicken tossed in Cholula Sauce finished off with fresh pico de gallo and fresh lime. Available at: The Plant-Based/Vegetarian Carts located at sections U411 and U441.

Plant-Based Chicken Avocado Wrap Crispy plant-based chicken, fresh avocados, crisp lettuce, topped with creamy ranch and wrapped in a soft tortilla. Available at: The Plant-Based/Vegetarian Carts located at sections U411 and U441.

Plant-Based Chopped Chicken Salad Crisp lettuce and cucumbers, tomatoes, charred corn, plant-based crispy chicken, black beans topped with creamy herb dressing. Available at: The Plant-Based/Vegetarian Carts located at sections U411 and U441.

“The Dallas Cowboys game day experience is always outstanding with our renown tradition of excellent, fresh flavors enjoyed by fans local and visiting each season,” said George Wasai, Director of Food and Beverage for Legends at AT&T Stadium. “Always taking flavor and fun to the next level, we have created some new delicious additions to our fan favorites, with our super exciting Sumo Dogs with Japanese-inspired delicious toppings, smokey and sweet combinations of Honey Chipotle, and extra generous portions of game day traditions like the Jumbo Cowboys Cheesesteak.”

“We’re especially excited about our Plant Based Touchdown program and the impact on game day both in Stadium and at home with fans to enjoy more produce and big flavor vegetables and vegetarian options in familiar game day favorites and more,” said Wasai.

A Sweet and Famous Texas Tradition: Blue Bell® Ice Cream on Dallas Cowboys Game Day at Pepsi® Deck on Upper Concourse

A major highlight of the new offerings for fans this season is special Blue Bell Ice Cream at the high-energy Pepsi Fan Deck on Upper Concourse, and at stands across AT&T Stadium for game day.

The Pepsi Deck on the Upper Concourse at AT&T Stadium is now a sweet treat destination. In a modern and exciting ice cream fountain-style station, the AT&T Stadium culinary team members are scooping Pepsi® Mango and Mountain Dew® Gelatos in cups as well waffle cones with a selection from eight different Blue Bell Ice Cream flavors: Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip, Coffee and Buttered Pecan. Fans can also enjoy Milkshakes, and Ice Cream Sundaes made with their flavor of Blue Bell Ice Cream, as well as Soda Floats with Vanilla ice cream and fan’s choice of soda. Also on the menu are Gelato Cookie Sandwiches with fresh baked Chocolate Chip Cookies. Available at: Pepsi Deck on Upper Concourse.

Blue Bell Waffle Cone stands are in four locations with fans’ choice of Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, Cookies & Cream and Strawberry. Available at: M222, M248, U405, and U435.

Blue Bell Ice Cream is also featured at Main Ice Cream Carts with Waffle Cones, Milkshakes and Sundaes with fan’s choice of flavors: Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, Cookies & Cream and Strawberry. Available at: Sections M219 and M245.

Blue Bell Pints are now being sold at the Snack carts in the main clubs. Flavor selections are Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, Cookies & Cream and Strawberry. Available at: Main Clubs.

Volleman’s Milk on Dallas Cowboys Game Day Menus

Milk from the acclaimed Volleman’s Family Farm and Dairy is now available to fans on Dallas Cowboys game day. Volleman’s Milk (Whole, Chocolate and Strawberry) is available at the following locations at AT&T Stadium:

(1) Pepsi Deck

(2) Healthy Choice Carts at Sections M208, M219, M232, M245

(3) Ice Cream Platform Carts at sections M219 & M245

(4) Upper 50-yd Line Popcorn Carts at sections U414 & U444

(5) Grab N Go locations at sections U420, U450, and at the grab-n-go location on the West Plaza.

Fan Favorites Return on Dallas Cowboys Game Day Menus

With the tradition of innovation and culinary excellence, the 2021 – 2022 season menus bring back the beloved favorite flavors of gameday traditions of barbecue, burgers, sausage, along with satisfying vegetarian and vegan options, for which the AT&T Stadium team is renown:

Cowboys Cheesesteak Hand Pie: AT&T Stadium’s famous signature cheesesteak of sliced sirloin steak grilled to perfection with onions and secret cheesesteak seasoning and topped with hot white queso, enclosed in delicious, flaky pastry. Available at: HOF Concessions, Mezzanine Level Sections 302, 327.

Korean BBQ Brat: Authentic pork Korean sausage with kimchi relish, garlic jalapeño aioli and fried onions. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219,245, Upper Concourse Sections 411,441

Vegetarian Portobello Burger: A generous miso-rubbed Portobello mushroom cap topped with sliced avocado and cucumber-carrot salad, served on a whole wheat bun. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219,245, Upper Concourse Sections 411,441

Quinoa Salad: Protein-strong tri-color quinoa, cucumbers, cherry tomato, yellow bell pepper, red onion, feta cheese, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, and zesty vinaigrette. Available at: Hall of Fame Concessions, Upper ConcourseSections 420, 450

Chicken Fajita Salad: Marinated chicken, grilled red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and yellow onion, avocado, cilantro. Available at: Upper ConcourseSections 420, 450

Protein Box: A super savory snack with carved roasted turkey, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, cheese cubes, and almonds. Available at: Upper ConcourseSections 420, 450

Yogurt Parfait: Vanilla Greek yogurt layered with raspberry, blackberry and strawberry compote and granola. Available at: Upper ConcourseSections 420, 450

Pork Belly Burger:Crispy pork belly piled on to an Angus burger, topped with jalapeño cheese, fresh kimchi, chipotle aioli and hoisin sauce. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219 and 245, and Upper Concourse Sections 411 and 450.

Sausage Supreme(DCQ “Barbeque done the Cowboys Way”): A Hoagie bun stuffed with a grilled jalapeño cheese sausage, famous Cowboys mac n cheese, chopped brisket and BBQ sauce, topped with jalapeños. Available at: the Bent Buckle carts located in the Main Concourse clubs, Silver Level clubs, and Upper Concourse at Sections 410, 412, 442, and 450.

Thai Veggie Wrap with Spicy Peanut Sauce: Crisp broccoli slaw, sweet peppers, and spicy Thai peanut sauce piled high on a bed of baby spinach and rolled in a whole wheat tortilla. Available at: all the Healthy Choice carts on the Main Concourse clubs and sections 222 and 245, as well as the Upper Concourse at sections 420 and 450.

Mac N Cheese Brisket Cone:Fresh bread cone filled with famous Cowboys mac n cheese, fresh chopped brisket and signature BBQ Sauce topped with spicy jalapeño peppers. Available at: the Bent Buckle carts located in the Main Concourse clubs, Silver Level club, and the Upper Concourse at sections 410 and 450.

Cheetos Mac N Cheese Balls: Cheetos mac n cheese topped with delicious fried mac n cheese gems with a crushed Jalapeño Cheddar Cheetos® crust, drizzled with house-made jalapeño ranch and dusted with crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 218 and 243, Upper Concourse Sections 405 and 435.

Ultimate Nachos: Thick-cut Tostitos tortilla chips with hot nacho cheese sauce, hearty Texas chili, and topped with fresh pico de gallo and jalapeños. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 201, 202, 217, 218, 225, 226, 242; Mezzanine Concourse Sections 302, 319, 326, 344; Upper Concourse Sections 402, 403, 412, 413, 417, 421, 423, 431, 433, 442, 444, 447, 451, 453; Optum Hall of Fame Level, Main Clubs, and Silver Clubs.

Cowboys Cheesesteak: Sliced sirloin steak grilled to perfection with onions and secret cheesesteak seasoning, piled high on a soft hoagie bun and topped with hot white queso. Available at: Main Concourse – Sections 203, 219, 226, 228, 244, 250 and the North and South Main Clubs; Upper Concourse – Sections 410, 422, 431, 440, 452, and 454.

Super 16 Burger: One pound-certified Angus patty topped with chopped in-house smoked brisket, pepper jack cheese and barbeque sauce, piled atop a bed of lettuce and tomato and served on a fresh brioche bun. Available at: Main Concourse: Sections 202, 220, 227, 245; Upper Concourse: Sections 401, 412, 425, and 442.

Al Pastor Tacos: Traditional slow roasted pineapple pork adobo “al pastor” shaved to order and piled high on to fresh-made tortillas and served with authentic street taco condiments. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 408 and 438.

Texas Sized Chicken & Waffles Sandwich: Texas shaped Belgium waffle, maple pecan mayo, chicken fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon and crispy onion tanglers. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 218 and 243.

Corn Dog With No Name at Dallas Cowboys Gameday

The 2021 NFL season at AT&T Stadium includes the fan favorite Corn Dog With No Name, purveyors of fine stick food with the modern take on the classic Texas corn dog, featuring highest quality, locally sourced and minimally processed ingredients including grass-fed beef, unbleached and unenriched flours and peanut oil.

This delicious update comes from the family that created the legendary craved Texas food tradition. corndogwithnoname.com/ Available at: East Plaza.

Premium Game Day Culinary Experiences: 2021 NFL Season Suite and Club Dining

The Suite experience at AT&T Stadium is continually acclaimed among Dallas/Fort Worth guests and some of the world’s most discerning palates as an unmatched experience with especially fresh, delicious flavors and excellence. Featured on the 2021 AT&T Stadium Suites menu are the following special in Touchdown Presentation experiences with delicious Chef creations: The Texas Steakhouse; The Gran Cantina; The Texas Barbecue; The Gridiron and The Football Fiesta, as well as à la carte options.

Star Items new to these suites and special event menus for 2021 are:

Jalapeño & Roasted Garlic Hummus: Creamy Blend of Navy & Garbanzo Beans with Roasted Jalapeño Peppers & Select Spices. Served with Toasted Naan Bread; Cajun Colossal Shrimp Presentation: Jumbo Wild Caught Shrimp Cooked with Traditional Spices. Served with Lemons, Creole Citrus Remoulade & Vodka Cocktail Sauce; Queso with Carne Asada: Traditional Melted Yellow Queso with Asada Style Steak Pieces, Tomatoes & Green Chiles. Served with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips; Salsa Trio: Housemade Avocado, Charred Tomato & Green Tomatillo Salsas. Served with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips; Mini-Sirloin Beef Sliders: Mini Sirloin Beef Patties. Served with Cheddar & Swiss Cheese, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard & Artisan Brioche Slider Bun; Smoked BBQ Brisket Spring Rolls: Thin Egg Roll Wrap Stuffed with Chopped Smoked Brisket, Blended with BBQ Sauce & Pepper Jack Shredded Cheese. Served with Ranch; Southwest Vegetable Empanadas: Southwest Spice Blend with Roasted Corn, Red Bell Peppers & Onions. Served with Traditional Chimichurri Dipping Sauce.

Artisan Carving Sandwich Board: Smoked Turkey with Roasted Tomatoes, Baby Arugula & Muenster Cheese on Artisan Herb Braided Bread. Texas Roast Beef with Caramelized Onions & White Cheddar Cheese on Artisan Braided Jalapeño-Cheddar Bread. Petit Jean Ham & Mortadella with Marinated Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese & Butter Lettuce on Artisan Braided Pretzel Bread. Served with Cherry Pepper Relish, Cornichon Pickles, Roasted Tomato & Horseradish Aioli; Tomato Caprese & Fresh Mozzarella: Baby Arugula, Heirloom Beefsteak Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pink Himalayan Salt & Blood Orange Glaze; Texas Spice Rubbed Smoked Short Ribs: Select Texas Spice Ribs, Smoked to Perfection. Served with Cherry Pepper Relish & Whiskey Barbeque Glaze; Smoked Gouda & Cilantro Whipped Potatoes: Whipped Russet Potatoes with Smoked Gouda & Fresh Cilantro; Sweet Corn & Poblano Soufflé: Sweet Corn Soufflé-Spoon Bread with Poblano Peppers, Onions & Select Spices; Herbed Oven-Roasted Airline Chicken Breast: Fresh Herb Marinated Airline Chicken Breast with Beer & Thyme Natural Jus; Four Meat Pizza: Focaccia Crust, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Salami, Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Oregano & Basil Pizza Sauce with 4-Cheese Blend; 5-Cheese Pizza: Focaccia Crust, Mozzarella, Provolone, Romano, Asiago, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Oregano & Basil Pizza Sauce; Chimichurri Beef Fajitas: Marinated Texas Angus Sirloin, Tri-color Peppers & Charred Onions. Served with Flour Tortillas, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Charred Salsa; Cilantro Chicken Fajitas: Cilantro Marinated Chicken, Tri-Color Peppers & Charred Onions. Served with Flour Tortillas, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo & Charred Salsa.

Cowboys Flan: Texas Size Flan, Vanilla Baked Custard. Topped with Caramel & Fresh Seasonal Berries ; Blue Bell Ice Cream: Your Choice of 4 Flavors including Homemade Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, Strawberry & Cookies ‘n Cream; and Cowboys Cheesecake: Traditional Cheesecake with Strawberry Glaze.

Beverage Spotlight: Exciting New Game Day Destination Miller Lite® House

The New Miller Lite House on West Plaza a new featured outstanding experience for fans pre-game, game on and post-game is the new, 87,000 square foot Miller Lite House experience on the West Plaza at AT&T Stadium. An abundance of new amenities include 34 points of sale for $5 Miller Lite 12 oz, two beer gardens and a 1,200 square foot walk-in cooler. Food trucks from popular local food artisans will be present at Miller Lite House each game day, too. Fans can also enjoy in-stadium food favorites outdoors at this exciting new destination. https://attstadium.com/millerlitehouse/

Dallas Cowboys Cowboyrita: A gameday tradition, this signature frozen margarita that is specialized for AT&T Stadium takes the classic frozen margarita and puts a distinct twist to it. This drink is a fan favorite on gamedays and is sought out by fans everywhere. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 204, 219, 226, 229, 245, 250; Upper Concourse Sections 401, 411, 416, 420, 431, 441, 446, 454; as well as all 4 Hall of Fame Concession Stands, and roving hawkers throughout the stadium. Cowboyritas can also be purchased at various bars throughout the stadium as well.

Craft Beers & Seltzers: Exciting new craft beer offerings for the 2019 NFL season include:

VIZZY Hard Seltzer

Coors Seltzer

Blue Moon Light Sky

MOVO Wine Spritzers

Available Stadium wide.

The New Miller Lite® House at AT&T Stadium Adds to Rally Day Fun

The popular Rally Day experience for fans to enjoy outstanding family fun time and tours at Home of the Dallas Cowboys on days prior to select home games each Dallas Cowboys NFL Season returns for 2021 – 2022 with the exciting addition of fun activities and programming at the beautiful new outdoor Miller Lite® House on the West Plaza at AT&T Stadium. This branded destination that boasts a 70-yard Cowboys turf field featuring field games, four video boards and over 60 television screens, two fantasy football screen walls and over 87,000 outdoor square-feet for event day experiences. The space also features two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler. This space will be activated on Rally Days for this season with interactive games for the whole family, photos and autographs from Dallas Cowboys Alumni Players, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, as well as Rowdy. Rally Days will be hosted on the following dates, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Rally Day tickets are sold in advance and at the gate. Self guided tour tickets are $25 per person; VIP tour tickets are $40 per person.

For more information: https://attstadium.com/rallydays/

AT&T Stadium on Game Day

Fans will enjoy their favorite flavors this season, all provided in to-go packaging and purchased at all cashless technology stands.

Staff at concession stands, catering spaces, and all bars all continue to be trained on current CDC recommended guidelines, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), following enhanced handwashing procedures and maintaining cleaning and sanitization protocols of food and beverage contact surfaces. All food items will be served in to-go containers along with pre-packaged disposable ware and condiments.

All food, beverage, parking and retail are a cashless experience at AT&T Stadium. Major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile pay are accepted throughout AT&T Stadium.

For the latest on AT&T Stadium’s Safe Stadium Policy, visit dallascowboys.com/safestadium.

The Legends at AT&T Stadium team’s work continues with premium growers and producers, including WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College, where organic produce is grown on the College’s former football field. This innovative produce business also works to help eliminate a food desert in Dallas. Legends has purchased fine produce from WE Over Me Farm since 2009.

In the NFL’s 102nd Season, the Legends at AT&T Stadium team also continues the tradition of dozens of not-for-profit organizations greeting guests and selling concessions to fans, while raising funds to support their charitable work. In AT&T Stadium’s prestigious 12 years since opening, Legends has helped raise $22 million in funds to benefit local North Texas causes serving needs in all facets of the community.

2020 Fan Gear New Arrivals at the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop at AT&T Stadium features several new items and exclusives for fans, as well as the gameday experience that fans enjoy when they come to AT&T Stadium, Home of the Dallas Cowboys.

New Arrivals for 2021 – 2022 Dallas Cowboys NFL Season