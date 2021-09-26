News Ticker

#8 TCU loses to Baylor 2-1

September 26, 2021 Featured, Galleries, Soccer, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Baylor takes down No. 8 TCU to start the conference play 2-0. This was only TCU’s second loss on the season and the first time TCU has given up more than 1 goal this season.
 
TCU out shot the Bears 21-9 but only 8 shots were on goal  
 
The Bears scored 1 goal in the first and 1 goal in the 2nd half before TCU scored on a penalty kick.
 
Holding the Frogs scoreless until the 83rd minute was goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt. Wandt recorded seven saves in the game setting a new season high. TCU got off six shots in the last 23 minutes with four of them being saved by Wandt. She also picked up career win No. 50.

