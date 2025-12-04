News Ticker

#8 TCU takes control in the second half, beat Incarnate Word 84-56

December 4, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Donovyn Hunter scored 21 points, Marta Suarez had 16 points and 12 rebounds and No. 8 TCU extended its school-record home winning streak to 30 games.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
UIW
 15 15 9 17 56
TCU
 21 23 14 26 84
 

Team Stats
FG 20-59 33-66
Field Goal % 34 50
3PT 5-18 9-26
Three Point % 28 35
FT 11-11 9-11
Free Throw % 100 82
Rebounds 31 38
Offensive Rebounds 10 12
Defensive Rebounds 21 26
Assists 10 24
Steals 6 7
Blocks 3 7
Total Turnovers 17 11
Points Off Turnovers 11 20
Fast Break Points 9 17
Points in Paint 24 48
Fouls 16 15
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 30

