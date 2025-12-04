8 TCU takes control in the second half, beat Incarnate Word 84-56

Donovyn Hunter scored 21 points, Marta Suarez had 16 points and 12 rebounds and No. 8 TCU extended its school-record home winning streak to 30 games.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
UIW
|15
|15
|9
|17
|56
|
TCU
|21
|23
|14
|26
|84
|
Team Stats
|FG
|20-59
|33-66
|Field Goal %
|34
|50
|3PT
|5-18
|9-26
|Three Point %
|28
|35
|FT
|11-11
|9-11
|Free Throw %
|100
|82
|Rebounds
|31
|38
|Offensive Rebounds
|10
|12
|Defensive Rebounds
|21
|26
|Assists
|10
|24
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Total Turnovers
|17
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|11
|20
|Fast Break Points
|9
|17
|Points in Paint
|24
|48
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|30