Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Monday – September 27 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Philadelphia Eagles (1-1, 1-0 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (1-1, 0-0 Home)



Finally, the Cowboys are playing their first home game this season. We’ve watched Dallas play on the road twice this season and they’re 1-1. That’s cool because everyone thought that they would be 0-2. This is the swing game that could either launch this team into one of the top teams in the NFC or it could send them into the bottom of the NFC as a middle of the road organization that’s overrated. Philly is a pretty good team with a young talented quarterback that plays as if he could be a top quarterback. Questions surrounds this game like the smell of a large Cowboy stadium nacho! Let’s take a look at this Monday night NFC match up!



Snack Rating

Dallas playing on Monday night football? All you need is 3 large Pizza Hut pizzas (meat lovers, pepperoni and hamburger), drinks of any kind and 30 piece mixed hot wings! This game will be rated as a 10! You can say that the NFC East is a weak conference, but it’s Monday night football and the world will be watching!



Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia is a young team with some pretty good players that will eventually grow into some of the top players in the league. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been a winner. He’s been winning since high school in Houston, a national champion at Alabama and a great year at Oklahoma. He is now the undisputed leader for the Eagles. He will be the key for his team. He also leads the team in rushing with 144 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Tight end Zach Ertz is back, but running back Boston Scott is out this week, but they have other talented players at the running back position that will see playing time. Philadelphia looked dominant in the first game against the Falcons, but got spanked the 49ers in their last game.



Dallas Cowboys

Pick your poison. Dallas has so many weapons on offense and you’d never know who is going to step up and carry this team. Dak is playing lights out. He has already passed for 640 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Zeke Elliot is beginning to get on track, but Tony Pollard is leading the team in rushing with 123 yards in the first two games. Wide out Cee Dee Lamb is blossoming right before our eyes, but look for Amari Cooper to continue to be that work horse in key 3rd downs. The key for victory is the defense. Dallas’ defensive line has to apply pressure on 1st and 2nd downs. The defense can’t allow Jalen Hurts time to sit in the pocket and pick them apart. Stopping the running attack of the Eagles wouldn’t be a factor because Hurts leads the team. This week the linebackers need to be a factor for a win.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 67.3% chance of winning at home. Dallas’ offense is scoring 24 points per game, while Philadelphia defense is giving up 11 points per contest. Dallas’ defense is only giving up 73 rushing yards per contest. Dallas will be able to run on that weak Philadelphia’s defense this week and establishing the run early will give Dallas a victory Monday night. I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Eagles – 18