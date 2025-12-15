News Ticker

#8 TCU dominates the second half, beats Jacksonville 89-49

December 15, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Olivia Miles had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her second consecutive triple-double. Clara Silva had 21 points and 10 rebounds. Up next for TCU is Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday night.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
JAX
 12 14 9 14 49
TCU
 16 17 27 29 89
 

Team Stats
FG 12-57 35-73
Field Goal % 21 48
3PT 1-9 12-35
Three Point % 11 34
FT 24-28 7-10
Free Throw % 86 70
Rebounds 31 53
Offensive Rebounds 8 14
Defensive Rebounds 23 39
Assists 7 23
Steals 8 10
Blocks 2 7
Total Turnovers 17 18
Points Off Turnovers 12 13
Fast Break Points 19 19
Points in Paint 16 46
Fouls 14 22
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 45

