8 TCU dominates the second half, beats Jacksonville 89-49

Olivia Miles had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for her second consecutive triple-double. Clara Silva had 21 points and 10 rebounds. Up next for TCU is Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday night.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
JAX
|12
|14
|9
|14
|49
|
TCU
|16
|17
|27
|29
|89
|
Team Stats
|FG
|12-57
|35-73
|Field Goal %
|21
|48
|3PT
|1-9
|12-35
|Three Point %
|11
|34
|FT
|24-28
|7-10
|Free Throw %
|86
|70
|Rebounds
|31
|53
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|14
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|39
|Assists
|7
|23
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Total Turnovers
|17
|18
|Points Off Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fast Break Points
|19
|19
|Points in Paint
|16
|46
|Fouls
|14
|22
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|45