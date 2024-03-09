TCU falls to UCF 79-77

|1
Team Notes
- TCU moved to 1-1 all-time against UCF.
- The Frogs fell to 12-4 at home this season.
- TCU finished with a 9-9 Big 12 record for the second-straight season.
- TCU forced UCF into 13 turnovers. The Frogs have forced their opponents into 10 or more turnovers in all but four games this season.
- The nation’s leader in fastbreak points, TCU finished with 15.
Team Stats
|FG
|27-55
|24-57
|Field Goal %
|49.1
|42.1
|3PT
|6-14
|8-20
|Three Point %
|42.9
|40.0
|FT
|19-24
|21-32
|Free Throw %
|79.2
|65.6
|Rebounds
|34
|32
|Offensive Rebounds
|11
|12
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|20
|Assists
|13
|19
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|5
|0
|Total Turnovers
|13
|11
|Points Off Turnovers
|16
|17
|Fast Break Points
|11
|15
|Points in Paint
|32
|26
|Fouls
|24
|20
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|6
|5