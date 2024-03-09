News Ticker

TCU falls to UCF 79-77

March 9, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2
UCF 36 43 79
TCU 36 41 77

Team Notes

  • TCU moved to 1-1 all-time against UCF.
  • The Frogs fell to 12-4 at home this season.
  • TCU finished with a 9-9 Big 12 record for the second-straight season.
  • TCU forced UCF into 13 turnovers. The Frogs have forced their opponents into 10 or more turnovers in all but four games this season.
  • The nation’s leader in fastbreak points, TCU finished with 15.

Team Stats

 
FG 27-55 24-57
Field Goal % 49.1 42.1
3PT 6-14 8-20
Three Point % 42.9 40.0
FT 19-24 21-32
Free Throw % 79.2 65.6
Rebounds 34 32
Offensive Rebounds 11 12
Defensive Rebounds 23 20
Assists 13 19
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 0
Total Turnovers 13 11
Points Off Turnovers 16 17
Fast Break Points 11 15
Points in Paint 32 26
Fouls 24 20
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 6 5

