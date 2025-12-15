Dallas Mavericks: Things are Looking Up!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Next for the Mavericks

The Mavericks are starting to mesh. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 4-1 with wins over Denver, Miami, Houston and Brooklyn. Dallas has played better on the boards and are out rebounding teams by 7.2 a game in those last 5 games. Player rotation has becoming better in their last 8 games, but creating turnovers and scoring in the paint will be key for the team this week. Dallas will host Detroit at home and will play the Jazz and 76ers on the road for the upcoming week. This week will be huge for the team as they’re halfway through December. This 2-game winning streak has the Mavericks thinking that their season can salvaged.



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need to look at free agency and make plans to move a few players to other teams. Dallas needs a seasoned veteran that can defend in the post and on the wing. I understand that they feel that they can win with the guys they have now, but Dallas struggles with defending wing players and keeping them from getting into the paint.



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

Monday – December 15 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT



This will be the first of four regular season games against the Jazz. The Mavericks as mentioned earlier have gone 4-1 recently. The team is beginning to mesh. Right now, Dallas is in 4th place in the Southwest division. Cooper Flagg is growing right before our eyes. Anthony Davis will be the x-factor for this one. Daniel Gafford will be a game time decision. Rebounding will be the key for the Mavericks. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 59.9% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 10+



Final Score

Mavericks – 121

Jazz 109



Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks

Thursday – December 18 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: WFAA/KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the second and final game between the two teams. Last game (11/1) the Mavericks lost to the Pistons on the road 122-110. This game will be the game that Dallas will need to get over the hump. Detroit is 20-5 this season and with the talent to coast right into the All-Star break with a huge lead in the Eastern conference. Keep an eye on Piston’s star Cade Cunningham versus Cooper Flagg. ESPN has the Pistons with a 63.1% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Dallas by 6! Upset special of the week being served up here!



Final Score

Mavericks – 104

Pistons – 98



Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Saturday – December 20 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Xfinity Mobile Center – Philadelphia, PA



This will be the first of 2 games slated for these two teams. Dallas will have their hands full with 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey. He will be the x factor for the 76ers. Dallas will need to rebound and play tough defense in the open floor from start to finish. The Mavericks will need to slow the ball down and score baskets in the paint. ESPN has the 76ers with a 64.5% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Philly by 10+



Final Score

76ers – 119

Mavericks – 107