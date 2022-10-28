7 TCU Horned Frogs vs West Virginia Mountaineers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#7 TCU Horned Frogs vs West Virginia Mountaineers

Saturday – October 29 – 11:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Milan Puskar Stadium – Morgantown, WV



Records Before the Game

#7 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0 Big 12)

West Virginia University Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3 Big 12)



TCU has been on a rampage this season from the word “GO!” TCU is currently one of the best teams in the country. I believe that the powers that be have disrespected the Horned Frogs by having them ranked at number 7 in the standings. West Virginia is lying in wait wanting to play spoiler and hand the Horned Frogs their first loss of the season. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Big 12 matchup in West Virginia.



Big 12 Conference

TCU is running the table in conference play so far this season. TCU is sitting at 4-0 while OK State, K-State and Texas round out the top of the Big 12. If the Mountaineers can steal one at home against the Horned Frogs, TCU will be tied for first place instead of sitting first alone at the top in the conference.



#7 TCU Horned Frogs

TCU ‘s offense is averaging 44.7 points per game and special teams are giving the offense a short field to work with. Field position has been with the Horned Frogs starting their own 42-yard line as an average. That has allowed the offense to work with a short field which puts pressure on opposing defenses. This week keep an eye on QB Max Duggan, RB Kendre Miller and wide out Quentin Johnston. These three will be the x-factors for the offense. The defense will have their hands full; but not to worry, the defense is only giving up 26 points per game.



WVU Mountaineers

West Virginia’s offense will need to score big at home against TCU. Quarterback JT Daniels will need to play mistake free football leading the Mountaineers attack this week. Keep an eye on running back Tony Mathis Jr. The Mountaineers offense relies on his play to get things started. He has 492 rushing yards with 5 touchdowns. Keep an eye on the WVU defense. Stopping the TCU offense will be the ultimate task at hand.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 67.9% chance of winning on the road this week. The over/under is 69, so take the over in this one. I’m taking TCU by 12!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 42

Mountaineers – 30