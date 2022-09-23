“The Iron Skillet Game” TCU Horned Frogs vs SMU Mustangs Preview



By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – September 24 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPNU

Gerald R. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

Texas Christian University Horned Frogs (2-0)

Southern Methodist University Mustangs (2-1)



This will be the 101st meeting between SMU and TCU and the winner will take home the Iron Skillet. Both schools sit in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and are separated by 32 miles. TCU is in the Big 12 conference while SMU is in the American Athletic Conference. Both teams are playing solid ball and are looking to get a win and local bragging rights for a year. The rivalry started in 1914 with TCU winning 43-0. In the 1940’s the aluminum skillet was stolen, and this heated up the rivalry for years. In 1993 the skillet was replaced, and the rivalry started back up. The latest meeting between the two schools, SMU won 41 to 38 in 2019. TCU leads the all-time series 51-42-7. SMU is looking to get a win on the road this week.



Snack Rating

This game will be a barn burner. Both offenses are high powered and look for some explosive offensive plays. I’m giving this game a 10! Head over to your nearest Wal-Mart and stock up on sandwich meat and three different types of cheese for this one. Doritos (nacho cheese) is a must and grab some Cokes for this one.



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU can beat any team in the country! This offense will be key for winning the rivalry this weekend. Quarterback Max Duggan will be playing in the NFL season, if he decides to come out early. He’s a senior but ranks among the top quarterbacks in his conference. He has passed for 417 yards with 5 touchdowns and no interceptions. Look for him to display his passing and running abilities in this game. Running back Kendre Miller has to establish the run and get key yards early in the downs for TCU’s offense. The key for a victory will be the Horned Frogs defense. TCU is giving up 15 points per game. The defense is giving up 99 rushing yards to opposition.



SMU Mustangs

QB Tanner Modecai is a next level type talent. He has been exactly what the Mustangs need under center. Don’t get me wrong SMU has had some special guys playing quarterback over the last 4 years, but he stands out plain and simple. He has passed for 1013 yards, 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in 3 games this season. He’s leading the nation in touchdown passes and have a QBR of 68.3. Running back Ulysses Bentley IV transferred to Ole Miss last season. Tanner is leading the Mustangs with 156 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Look for wide out Rashee Rice to stretch the field. He has 28 receptions for 491yards and 3 touchdowns. SMU is a very dangerous team and can score from anywhere in the stadium.

Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 51.7% chance of winning at home this week. SMU is averaging 40.0 points while TCU’s offense averages 48.5. The key will be on the defensive side of the ball. SMU’s defense is only giving up 20.0, while TCU is giving 15.0. Hmmmm, I’m taking SMU by 3!



Final Score

SMU – 40

TCU – 37