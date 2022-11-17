4 TCU Horned Frogs vs Baylor Bears Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#4 TCU Horned Frogs vs Baylor Bears

Saturday – November 19 – 11:00 a.m.

TV:FOX

McLane Stadium – Waco, TX



Records Before the Game

#4 TCU Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0 Big 12)

Baylor University Bears (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)



TCU has been ripping up the college football world from the word jump! Head coach Sonny Dykes has opened the offense up and poured it on every field the Horned frogs have played on this year. You can’t deny this team as they head into Waco to play the Bears Bears on the road. Baylor won’t be a push over for any team in any conference. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Big 12 conference match up.



Big 12 Conference

Gone are the days of the Sooners and Longhorns running roughshod through the Big 12. By the 2025 season both teams will be in the SEC and that’s ok. TCU and Baylor will still be here battling for the conference supremacy. This will be a game not for recruiting measures, but for the big dog in the Big 12. It’s a “revivalry game”!



#4 TCU Horned Frogs

TCU went into Austin to play#18 Texas and beat the Longhorns by 7. Texas was favored to win last week’s game and TCU was written off by everybody except themselves. Running back Kendre Miller carried the ball 21 times for 138 yards and 1 touchdown. He will be the x-factor and player to watch this weekend. He will need the ball early and often for the Horned Frogs. The defense will need to create turnovers and not allow Blake Shapen to get hot!



Baylor Bears

Quarterback Blake Shapen leads this Baylor team with 2154 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. If he gets into a rhythm the Frogs will be in trouble. Running back Richard Reese has carried the ball 165 times for 852 yards with 13 touchdowns. He’s a big play runner that break tackles in the trenches and is very dangerous if he gets the ball on the outside.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 51.2% chance of winning on the road at Baylor this weekend. Baylor is a tough team that is looking to play spoiler at home this week. Maybe they can spoil someone else’s season but not TCU’s. I’m taking the Horned Frogs by 12!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 35

Bears – 23