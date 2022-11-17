Tennessee Titan vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tennessee Titan vs Green Bay Packers

Thursday – November 17 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



Records Before the Game

Tennessee Titans (6-3, 3-2 Away)

Green Bay Packers (4-6, 3-2 Home)



I watched both of these teams play last Sunday. The Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys by a field goal in overtime, while the Titans beat the Broncos by 7 at home. Green Bay had lost 5 straight games before a thrilling comeback win over Dallas. Tennessee has won 4 of their last 5 games by 8 points or more. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Thursday Night Football AFC-NFC match up.



What’s On Your Mind?

The refs have been turning their heads and missing blatant calls that sports announcers are calling. Here’s my point, in the Green Bay/Dallas game, the refs had three pass interference calls against Dallas and three holding calls against Micah Parsons slide because of the Packers 5 game losing streak. I never scream “Bloody Murder” until I see it. I know it’s subjective and a flag can be thrown on every play, but seriously; the officiating has to better. Maybe for the Packers it’s a case of being lucky is better than being good.



Tennessee Titans

Tennessee will have QB Ryan Tannehill back under center for this game. In his absence rookie back up Malik Willis played well for a rookie. The running game soared with Derrick Henry and Trent Cannon carrying the ball. Here’s the gist of it. Tennessee will run the ball and keep the Packers on their heels. The x-factor for the Titans will be the defense first and foremost.



Green Bay Packers

The Packers are ready to climb back into the NFC conversation. Last season QB Aaron Rodgers won the MVP award but has taken a step back with the lack of experienced talent at wide receiver. In their last game rookie wide out Tristan Watson caught three touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys. He will be the x-facot for a Packers win at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Packers with a 61.1% chance of winning at home this week. Last week the Cowboys were favored to win. I’m taking Tennessee by 10! This week will be a defensive game from start to finish. The Packers won’t make the playoffs year.



Final Score

Titans – 27

Packers – 17