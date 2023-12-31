23 TCU opens up conference play with an 81-67 win over BYU

Sedona Prince had 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Madison Connor scored 21 points as TCU pulled away to beat BYU 81-67 in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|13
|18
|12
|24
|67
|22
|17
|24
|18
|81
Team Stats
|FG
|24-62
|32-63
|Field Goal %
|38.7
|50.8
|3PT
|9-24
|8-16
|Three Point %
|37.5
|50.0
|FT
|10-13
|9-11
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|81.8
|Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|6
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|29
|Assists
|19
|20
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Total Turnovers
|7
|6
|Points Off Turnovers
|5
|12
|Fast Break Points
|7
|12
|Points in Paint
|20
|38
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|23
Team Notes
- TCU continues to lead the Big 12 in double-doubles with 18.
- Saturday’s win marked the second time this season TCU has had three players produce a double-double.
- TCU has had four players score in double figures in five straight ball games and on seven occasions this winter.
- TCU shot 16-31 from the field in the first half.
- TCU has now connected at or above a 50 percent clip from the field in five of its 14 wins this season.
- BYU became the 13th team TCU has held under 40 percent shooting this year.
- The Horned Frogs picked up their first win over BYU since a 54-41 victory on Jan. 19, 2011 in Fort Worth.
Courtesy TCU