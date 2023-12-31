23 TCU opens up conference play with an 81-67 win over BYU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Sedona Prince had 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Madison Connor scored 21 points as TCU pulled away to beat BYU 81-67 in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

1 2 3 4 BYU 13 18 12 24 67 TCU 22 17 24 18 81

Team Stats

FG 24-62 32-63 Field Goal % 38.7 50.8 3PT 9-24 8-16 Three Point % 37.5 50.0 FT 10-13 9-11 Free Throw % 76.9 81.8 Rebounds 31 35 Offensive Rebounds 8 6 Defensive Rebounds 23 29 Assists 19 20 Steals 5 3 Blocks 1 4 Total Turnovers 7 6 Points Off Turnovers 5 12 Fast Break Points 7 12 Points in Paint 20 38 Fouls 18 13 Technical Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 0 23

Team Notes

TCU continues to lead the Big 12 in double-doubles with 18.

Saturday’s win marked the second time this season TCU has had three players produce a double-double.

TCU has had four players score in double figures in five straight ball games and on seven occasions this winter.

TCU shot 16-31 from the field in the first half.

TCU has now connected at or above a 50 percent clip from the field in five of its 14 wins this season.

BYU became the 13 th team TCU has held under 40 percent shooting this year.

team TCU has held under 40 percent shooting this year. The Horned Frogs picked up their first win over BYU since a 54-41 victory on Jan. 19, 2011 in Fort Worth.

Courtesy TCU