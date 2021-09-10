TCU volleyball sweeps UNF 3-0

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU volleyball (5-2) overcame a 17-9 deficit in the second set to sweep North Florida (7-1) on Thursday night (25-16, 25-23, 25-19) inside Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs have swept five matches in a row – tying the program record set by the NCAA Tournament team of 2015.



“I was really proud of our team for how they came out and fought today,” head coach Jill Kramer said. “North Florida is a really well coached, solid team. I have a lot of respect for what their program has been able to achieve in the last few years. We knew it was going to be a battle and we came out just on fire. Super aggressive from the jump on the service line. In the second set, we let our foot off the gas. Audrey [Nalls] came in and gave us a really great spark to help us come back from eight points down. She was playing out of her mind in all aspects of the game. Our team had a lot of belief in one another, we knew we could get it done. We’ve talked a lot about protecting our home court and I thought we came together tonight and showed how much it meant to us to create that home court advantage and defend Schollmaier Arena.”