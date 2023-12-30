Ohio State Harrison sits out Cotton Bowl, #9 Missouri beats #7 Ohio State 14-3

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Biletnikoff Award winner, did not play in Friday night’s 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T stadium in Arlington. He is expected to enter the NFL draft and should be a top 5 pick. Many questions for Ohio State going into the 2024 season.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter MIZ OSU FG Jayden Fielding 44 Yd Field Goal 5 plays, 27 yards, 2:35 0 3 4th Quarter MIZ OSU TD Cody Schrader 7 Yd Run (Harrison Mevis Kick) 8 plays, 95 yards, 4:30 7 3 TD Luther Burden III 7 Yd pass from Brady Cook (Harrison Mevis Kick) 13 plays, 91 yards, 6:10 14 3

Team Stats