News Ticker

Ohio State Harrison sits out Cotton Bowl, #9 Missouri beats #7 Ohio State 14-3

December 30, 2023 Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Biletnikoff Award winner, did not play in Friday night’s 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T stadium in Arlington. He is expected to enter the NFL draft and should be a top 5 pick. Many questions for Ohio State going into the 2024 season.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

 MIZ OSU
FG
3:12
Jayden Fielding 44 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 27 yards, 2:35
 0 3
 
 

4th Quarter

 MIZ OSU
TD
14:55
Cody Schrader 7 Yd Run (Harrison Mevis Kick)
8 plays, 95 yards, 4:30
 7 3
TD
5:12
Luther Burden III 7 Yd pass from Brady Cook (Harrison Mevis Kick)
13 plays, 91 yards, 6:10
 14 3

Team Stats

 
1st Downs 18 12
3rd down efficiency 4-16 2-15
4th down efficiency 3-3 1-1
Total Yards 331 203
Passing 128 106
Comp-Att 11-18 10-24
Yards per pass 7.1 4.4
Interceptions thrown 0 0
Rushing 203 97
Rushing Attempts 53 33
Yards per rush 3.8 2.9
Penalties 7-40 8-57
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles lost 0 1
Interceptions thrown 0 0
Possession 33:53 26:07

 

 

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly