Ohio State Harrison sits out Cotton Bowl, #9 Missouri beats #7 Ohio State 14-3

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Biletnikoff Award winner, did not play in Friday night’s 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T stadium in Arlington. He is expected to enter the NFL draft and should be a top 5 pick. Many questions for Ohio State going into the 2024 season.
Scoring Summary
|
1st Quarter
|MIZ
|OSU
|
FG
3:12
Jayden Fielding 44 Yd Field Goal
5 plays, 27 yards, 2:35
|0
|3
|
4th Quarter
|MIZ
|OSU
|
TD
14:55
Cody Schrader 7 Yd Run (Harrison Mevis Kick)
8 plays, 95 yards, 4:30
|7
|3
|
TD
5:12
Luther Burden III 7 Yd pass from Brady Cook (Harrison Mevis Kick)
13 plays, 91 yards, 6:10
|14
|3
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|12
|3rd down efficiency
|4-16
|2-15
|4th down efficiency
|3-3
|1-1
|Total Yards
|331
|203
|Passing
|128
|106
|Comp-Att
|11-18
|10-24
|Yards per pass
|7.1
|4.4
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|0
|Rushing
|203
|97
|Rushing Attempts
|53
|33
|Yards per rush
|3.8
|2.9
|Penalties
|7-40
|8-57
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles lost
|0
|1
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|0
|Possession
|33:53
|26:07