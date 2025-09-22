09/20/2025 Texas Rangers vs Miami Marlins

Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|MIA
|TEX
|2nd
|Johnston singled to center, Lopez scored.
|1
|0
|3rd
|Osuna singled to center, Duran scored, Pederson to third.
|1
|1
|3rd
|Tellez singled to left, Pederson scored on error, Osuna to second, Osuna safe at third on fielding error by left fielder Hernández.
|1
|2
|4th
|Wagaman hit sacrifice fly to left, Norby scored.
|2
|2
|6th
|Johnston homered to right (361 feet).
|3
|2
|6th
|Norby homered to left (384 feet).
|4
|2
|9th
|Higashioka homered to left center (414 feet).
|4
|3