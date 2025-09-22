09/20/2025 Texas Rangers vs Miami Marlins

News Ticker

Photos by Michael Kolch

MIA
TEX
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 4 10 1
0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 8 0
 
 
C. Gibson

WIN

C. Gibson4-5

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB
 
J. Leiter

LOSS

J. Leiter9-10

5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 4 K, 1 BB
 
C. Faucher

SAVE

C. Faucher15

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 MIA TEX
  2nd Johnston singled to center, Lopez scored. 1 0
  3rd Osuna singled to center, Duran scored, Pederson to third. 1 1
  3rd Tellez singled to left, Pederson scored on error, Osuna to second, Osuna safe at third on fielding error by left fielder Hernández. 1 2
  4th Wagaman hit sacrifice fly to left, Norby scored. 2 2
  6th Johnston homered to right (361 feet). 3 2
  6th Norby homered to left (384 feet). 4 2
  9th Higashioka homered to left center (414 feet). 4 3

 

