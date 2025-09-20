09/19/2025 Texas Rangers vs Miami Marlins

Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|MIA
|TEX
|2nd
|Jung reached on infield single to catcher, Pederson scored.
|0
|1
|7th
|Sanoja homered to left (368 feet).
|1
|1
|10th
|Lopez doubled to center, Ramírez scored.
|2
|1
|10th
|Edwards singled to right, Lopez scored, Edwards to second, Wiemer to third.
|3
|1
|10th
|Tellez homered to right center (425 feet), Burger scored.
|3
|3
|12th
|Marsee doubled to right, Ramírez scored.
|4
|3
|12th
|Navarreto doubled to left, Marsee scored.
|5
|3
|12th
|Myers reached on infield single to shortstop, Navarreto scored.
|6
|3
|12th
|Burger hit sacrifice fly to center, Duran scored.
|6
|4