09/19/2025 Texas Rangers vs Miami Marlins

Photos by Michael Kolch

 
MIA
TEX
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 R H E
0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 3 6 14 0
0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 4 4 0
 
 
G. Soriano

WIN

G. Soriano2-0

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB
 
P. Corbin

LOSS

P. Corbin7-10

1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 MIA TEX
  2nd Jung reached on infield single to catcher, Pederson scored. 0 1
  7th Sanoja homered to left (368 feet). 1 1
  10th Lopez doubled to center, Ramírez scored. 2 1
  10th Edwards singled to right, Lopez scored, Edwards to second, Wiemer to third. 3 1
  10th Tellez homered to right center (425 feet), Burger scored. 3 3
  12th Marsee doubled to right, Ramírez scored. 4 3
  12th Navarreto doubled to left, Marsee scored. 5 3
  12th Myers reached on infield single to shortstop, Navarreto scored. 6 3
  12th Burger hit sacrifice fly to center, Duran scored. 6 4

 

