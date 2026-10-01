2026 College Football: Week 5 Game Previews

Every game previewed this week will be conference games for TCU, Tulsa, #21 SMU, Boston College, UNT, #4 Miami and Clemson. I’m a huge fan of the underdog because anything can happen on any given day. Keep an eye on the American, ACC and Big 12 conferences. The winners this week will start to take shape in the rankings and conference standings.

Boston College Eagles (2-2, 0-1 ACC) vs #21 SMU Mustangs (3-1, 1-1 ACC)

Saturday – October 3 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: CW

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

#21 SMU will need to play lights out! They can’t fall behind to BC at home this week. Boston College is a team that controls the clock when they get a lead. SMU is led by senior quarterback Kevin Jennings who will be the x-factor for the team. He has to play with a sense of urgency instead of his laid-back persona. The Eagles are pretty tough in close games, so SMU will need to come out hot! ESPN has the Mustangs with a 89.6% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Mustangs by 13! They are the better team right now and will need to prove it Saturday morning.

Final Score

#21 Mustangs – 30

Eagles – 17

#10 BYU Cougars (3-0, 1-0 Big 12) vs TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Saturday – October 3 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX

Both teams are in the Big 12 conference. This game will do one of two things. The Horned Frogs could beat the Cougars and begin to make a run in the conference or they could fold up and allow the Cougars to take over the conference. TCU really needs this win to find some type of footing and reclaiming who they are in the conference. BYU is a good team that always shows up in the 4th quarter in every game. They can play from behind and control the game clock. ESPN has the Cougars with a 70.5% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Horned Frogs with a huge upset. They have the talent to win this one at home. Now they just have to do it!

Final Score

Horned Frogs – 30

#10 Cougars – 24