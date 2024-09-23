Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals

Monday – September 23 – 7:15 p.m.

Television: ABC/ESPN+

Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati, OH



Records Before the Game

Washington Commanders (1-1, 0-1 Away)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2, 0-1 Home)



This is the second NFL game scheduled for Monday night. This game is important for both teams. The Commanders could be tied with 3 teams in their division. A win today will get them out of the losers bracket in the NFC East. The Bengals are winless right now and a win at home opens up the cellar door in the AFC North for them to climb out of. The season just started, and every game seems as if it’s a playoff game so far. This game will probably be closer than anyone thinks.



Why you should watch this game

The Commanders quarterback and last year’s Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels makes his first start on Monday Night Football. He looks as if he’s been in the league for years. Can the Bengals shut him down and get a win? Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be the x-factor for the Bengals offense. Can he lead the team and score some points against the Commanders stingy defense?



Injury Report

The Washington Commanders have players listed on then IR: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Jr., DE Clein Ferrell, QB Marcus Mariota, DT Norell Pollard and LB Jordan Magee. The Cincinnati Bengals listed: DT Kris Jenkins Jr., DT Sheldon Rankins, DT B.J. Hill, S Vonn Bell and TE Tanner Hudson.



Washington Commanders

It’s time for Commanders QB Jayden Daniels to shine on the Monday Night Football stage! He can beat defenses with his arm and his legs. The legit dual threat has yet to throw an interception… but he also hasn’t had a passing TD either. He has two rushing TDs. Brian Robinson Jr. is the workhorse in the backfield. He is consistent with carrying the rock for positive yardage and can reel in a few passes as well. RB Austin Ekeler is the veteran third down back. TE Zach Ertz will be asked to catch key passes to move the chains. Look for WR Terry McLaurin to stretch the defense with his route running and pass catching skills. The Commanders have shown they like to run the no-huddle offense and capitalize on tired defenses.



Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are struggling to find themselves this season. Right now, they are 0-2 with losses to the Patriots and Chiefs to start this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow has looked less than spectacular under center. The offensive line looks as if they met each other at Buffalo Wild Wings and decided to play pro football on Sundays. The Bengals will need to control the Commanders defensive line and protect Burrows on passing plays. The Bengals need wide out Ja’Marr Chase to play big on Monday Night Football. They will need to get him the ball plain and simple. The return of WR Tee Higgins will alleviate some of the double coverage pressure that Chase has had to face recently. Burrow will be excited to take advantage of the passing opportunities the defense will give him.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bengals with a 63.7% chance of winning at home this week. The over/under is 47.5, so take the under. The Commanders will start strong but the Bengals will prevail in the end. I’m taking the Bengals by 6.



Final Score

Bengals – 26

Commanders – 20