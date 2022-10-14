8 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #13 TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#8 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs #13 TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – October 15 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX.



Records Before the Game

#8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)

#13 TCU Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12)



This game will be electric from start to finish. Both teams are undefeated in/out of conference play. TCU has thrashed #19 Kansas and #18 Oklahoma in consecutive weeks. OK State has wins over Texas Tech and #16 Baylor in the last two weeks. Let’s take a closer look at OK State coming to Ft. Worth this Saturday for a Big 12 conference match up.



Conference is still wide open

There are 3 undefeated teams in the Big12. Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU. All eyes will be on Ft. Worth this weekend. The winner of this game will take control of the Big 12. Kansas State has a bye this week and they will have the task of playing TCU in their next game.



#8 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State has beaten some pretty tough teams this year. They are 5-0 in their last 5 games and 8-2 in their last 10. The offense is led by senior quarterback Spencer Sanders. He has 1394 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s dangerous running the ball as well as passing the ball in and out of the pocket. Running back Dominic Richardson is averaging 4.1 yards per rush this season with 4 touchdowns on the ground. Keep an eye on the Cowboys offense this week.



#13 TCU Horned Frogs

Quarterback Max Duggan is the key for the Frogs on offense. He can beat you with his arm and his feet. He’s the leading passer and rusher on offense. The offensive line will be the catalyst for the Frogs this weekend. Keep in mind that running back Kendre Miller is healthy and will get his touches early and often. He’s averaging 6.9 yards a carry for the team. Wide receiver Quentin Johnson will be the x-factor for the offense. Getting him the ball will open up the running game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 57.6% chance of winning at home, but keep in mind that both teams mirror each other on offense and defense. The over/under is 68.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking TCU by 10!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 40

Cowboys – 30