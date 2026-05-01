Kyle Larson wins day 1 of the Stockyard Stampede

Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne
The Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne returns to the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on NASCAR weekend!
NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson takes on defending Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing champion Rico Abreu and the full cast of High Rollers for two nights in the Lonestar State.
Pit passes, suite, reserved and general admission tickets are now available: https://bit.ly/StockyardStampede
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|57
|Kyle Larson
|Elk Grove, CA
|–
|2
|5
|24
|Rico Abreu
|St. Helena, CA
|3
|3
|4
|87
|Aaron Reutzel
|Clute, TX
|1
|4
|7
|77
|Giovanni Scelzi
|Fresno, CA
|3
|5
|3
|55
|Kerry Madsen
|Knoxville, IA
|-2
|6
|11
|14
|Corey Day
|Clovis, CA
|5
|7
|10
|88
|Tanner Thorson
|Broken Arrow, OK
|3
|8
|20
|9R
|Chase Randall
|Waco, TX
|12
|9
|13
|17GP
|Hank Davis
|Sand Springs, OK
|4
|10
|17
|24D
|Danny Sams III
|North Port, FL
|7
|11
|8
|15H
|Sam Hafertepe Jr
|Sunnyvale, TX
|-3
|12
|15
|26
|Justin Peck
|Monrovia, IN
|3
|13
|9
|5
|Brenham Crouch
|Lubbock, TX
|-4
|14
|16
|13
|Tanner Holmes
|Jacksonville, OR
|2
|15
|19
|9
|Daison Pursley
|Locust Grove, OK
|4
|16
|18
|42
|Sye Lynch
|Cowansville, PA
|2
|17
|21
|95
|Matt Covington
|Glenpool, OK
|4
|18
|14
|45X
|Rees Moran
|Tulsa, OK
|-4
|19
|25
|71
|Christopher Townsend
|Tarkington, TX
|6
|20
|22
|G5
|Gage Pulkrabek
|East Grand Forks, MN
|2
|21
|24
|4
|Austin Mundie
|Crandall, TX
|3
|22
|23
|0
|Eric Baldaccini
|Keller, TX
|1
|23
|6
|87X
|Logan Seavey
|Sutter, CA
|-17
|24
|2
|19
|Brent Marks
|Myerstown, PA
|-22
|25
|12
|7BC
|Tyler Courtney
|Indianapolis, IN
|-13