Kyle Larson wins day 1 of the Stockyard Stampede

Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne returns to the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on NASCAR weekend!

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson takes on defending Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing champion Rico Abreu and the full cast of High Rollers for two nights in the Lonestar State.

Pit passes, suite, reserved and general admission tickets are now available: https://bit.ly/StockyardStampede