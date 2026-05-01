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Kyle Larson wins day 1 of the Stockyard Stampede

May 1, 2026 Featured, Galleries, NASCAR / Texas Motor Speedway

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne

The Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne returns to the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on NASCAR weekend!

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson takes on defending Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing champion Rico Abreu and the full cast of High Rollers for two nights in the Lonestar State.

Pit passes, suite, reserved and general admission tickets are now available: https://bit.ly/StockyardStampede

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 57   Kyle Larson Elk Grove, CA
2 5 24   Rico Abreu St. Helena, CA 3
3 4 87   Aaron Reutzel Clute, TX 1
4 7 77   Giovanni Scelzi Fresno, CA 3
5 3 55   Kerry Madsen Knoxville, IA -2
6 11 14   Corey Day Clovis, CA 5
7 10 88   Tanner Thorson Broken Arrow, OK 3
8 20 9R   Chase Randall Waco, TX 12
9 13 17GP   Hank Davis Sand Springs, OK 4
10 17 24D   Danny Sams III North Port, FL 7
11 8 15H   Sam Hafertepe Jr Sunnyvale, TX -3
12 15 26   Justin Peck Monrovia, IN 3
13 9 5   Brenham Crouch Lubbock, TX -4
14 16 13   Tanner Holmes Jacksonville, OR 2
15 19 9   Daison Pursley Locust Grove, OK 4
16 18 42   Sye Lynch Cowansville, PA 2
17 21 95   Matt Covington Glenpool, OK 4
18 14 45X   Rees Moran Tulsa, OK -4
19 25 71   Christopher Townsend Tarkington, TX 6
20 22 G5   Gage Pulkrabek East Grand Forks, MN 2
21 24 4   Austin Mundie Crandall, TX 3
22 23 0   Eric Baldaccini Keller, TX 1
23 6 87X   Logan Seavey Sutter, CA -17
24 2 19   Brent Marks Myerstown, PA -22
25 12 7BC   Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN -13

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