2026 NBA First Round Playoff Series Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



It’s Playoff Time

It’s that time of the season where every team that has made the playoffs is looking to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy and proclaim that they are the world champions. NBA fans are placing bets on players like LeBron James, Luka Doncic (if he can make it back in time), Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant to win the MVP trophy and become one of the NBA immortals. True basketball fans will see unknown players take the next step in their careers and make a name for themselves. Keep in mind that there’s some talented players sitting on benches on every team waiting for a chance to become superstars themselves. This is my favorite time of the season. Every round of the playoffs will be the best-of-seven series. I will preview each series and gave you my prediction of the first round.



Eastern Conference First Round Series



Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto finished the season 46-36 and seeded in the number 5 spot in the Eastern Conference. They face the number 4 ranked Cleveland Cavaliers who finished the season at 52-30. This series could be the toss up series in the first round in the East. When Toronto rebounds and create turnovers, they can beat Cleveland. Cleveland has too much fire power and can go 4 to 5 players deep on bench. Players to watch: Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and James Harden, Toronto: Brandon Ingram, Scotty Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.

Series Prediction

Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 Games



Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic

The Detroit Pistons have the best record in the Eastern Conference. They finished the season with a 60-22 record and have the number 1 seed in the conference. The Orlando Magic played in the NBA Play-In game beating the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. This will be a dog fight from the first game to the last game played. The key for the Pistons will be Cade Cunningham who has been on the injury list with the collapsed lung. He’s cleared to play and the Pistons will be ready. Players to watch: Detroit: Cade Cunningham, Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson. Orlando: Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner.



Series Prediction

Detroit Pistons in 6 Games



New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

The New York Knicks can make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals with the team they have. The Knicks finished the season 53-29 and has the number 3 seed in the conference. The Atlanta Hawks surprised everyone at 40-36 and have the number 6 seed in the conference. This series could go 6 games easily. The winner of this series will need to play tough on the boards and create turnovers. Players to watch: New York: Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. Atlanta: Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu.



Series Prediction

New York Knicks in 5 Games



Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

The 76ers is the most intriguing team in the East finishing the season at 45-37 and securing the number 7 seed in the conference. The Boston Celtics finished the season at 56-26 and securing the number 2 seed this season. This will be a battle from start to finish and can easily go 7 games. The key for the 76ers will be Joel Embiid if he plays in Game 1. They key for the Celtics will be how well Jason Tatum allows Jalen Brunson to run the team. Players to watch: Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey, Andre Drummond and Paul George. Boston: Jaylen Brunson, Jayson Tatum and Neemias Queta.



Series Prediction

Boston Celtics in 6 Games



Western Conference First Round Series



Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the best team in basketball the past 2 seasons. This season they finished at 64-18 and locked themselves into the number 1 seed in the West. The Phoenix Suns had backdoored themselves into this season’s playoffs and finished with a record of 45-37. This season will come down to well the Suns play defense. I believe that this will be the only series that will end up in a sweep. Players to watch: Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Isiah Joe. Phoenix: Devin Booker, Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks.



Series Prediction

Oklahoma City Thunder in 4 Games



Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers finished the season 42-40 and are the 7th seed in the West. This team is one of the toughest young teams in the league. The San Antonio Spurs finished the season 62-20 and locked up the number 2 seed down with a well-balanced team. The Spurs can beat any team. This Spurs can put up points against the best defenses in the league. Portland is a speed bump on the Spurs trip to Round 2. Players to watch: Portland: Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan and Jrue Holiday. San Antonio: Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Harrison Barnes.



Series Prediction

San Antonio Spurs in 5 Games



Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves finished up at 49-33 and earned the 6th spot in the playoffs. This team can be a problem for Denver. The key will be Anthony Edwards… if he’s playing. The Denver Nuggets finished the season 54-28 and are locked into the 3 seed on the Western Conference. The Denver Nuggets are looking to get past Minnesota early. This will be the one of the best series of this year’s playoffs. Players to watch: Minnesota: Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle. Denver: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Tim Hardaway Jr.



Series Prediction

Denver Nuggets in 5 Games



Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers hobbled to the number 4 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They finished the season with a 53-29 record. The Houston Rockets are 52-30 and have the number 5 seed in the West. The problem is Luka Doncic and Austin Reeves are injured and LeBron is playing with role players. Let’s just see how great he is! Houston has a completely healthy squad and will easily beat the Lakers to win this series. Players to watch: Houston: Kevin Durrant, Amen Thompson and Alperen Segun. Los Angeles: LeBron James, Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura.



Series Prediction

Houston Rockets in 5 Games