2026 NBA Finals: Game 4 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game 3 Recap

“Almost doesn’t count!”, is what my Granny would say in a close game. The Spurs got a much-needed win to keep the Knicks honest in the series. The New York Knicks were on a 13-game winning streak in the playoffs. The Spurs have won every first road game in each postseason series this year. Game 3 was one for the history books. Everybody from our current POTUS to the restroom attendant was locked in from the start of the 3rd quarter to the very end of the game. Everyone picked the Knicks to win at home but the Spurs didn’t get the memo. The final score was 115-111 for the Spurs. The Spurs were led by Victor Wembanyama with 32 points while the Knicks point guard and captain Jalen Brunson added 32 for his team. Game 4 will be tight like the first 3 games of this series.



In-game adjustments

In-game adjustments will come down to how well both teams perform getting to the free throw line. Establishing the post will be key for both team’s starting and back up centers. Rebounds will be the focus for both teams as well. The team that rebounds on the defensive end will easily win this game. Keep an eye on the team that creates turnovers for easy points.



Injury Report

The only team with a player listed on the IR is San Antonio. Forward David Jones will miss the entire series with an ankle injury. Both teams are pretty healthy right now.



Players to watch

New York Knicks: PG Jalen Brunson, C Karl Anthony-Towns, G Josh Hart, F OG Anunoby, G Mikal Bridges and G Jose Alvarado.

San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama (leads the team in points and rebounds), G D’Aaron Fox, G Stephon Castle, G Dylan Harper, SF Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.

Keep an eye on both head coaches as well. Nothing’s changed for my players to watch. All players listed are valuable pieces for their respective teams.



Game 4 Info

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks

Wednesday – June 10th – 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Madison Square Garden – New York, NY



Knicks Lead the Series (2-1)

The Knicks have been backed into a proverbial corner. They had not lost a game in 13 battles prior to Game 3 but they dropped that one at home. I’m watching how well the role players are impacting the games. Who will step up in Game 4 and make an impact for their squads. ESPN has the Knicks with a 57.4% chance of taking Game 4 and putting pressure on the Spurs heading back to Texas for Game 5. I’m taking San Antonio by 6! If the Knicks win game 4 it’s going to 6 games, but if the Spurs win Game 4 it’s going 7!



Final Score

Spurs – 120

Knicks – 114