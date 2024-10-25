Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



TCU is on the Ropes!

TCU has been a hit and miss team to say the least. Over their last 5 games, the Frogs are 2-3 with loses to Houston, SMU and UCF. They do have wins over Kansas and Utah this season. Here’s my concerns about this team: they look so good in their uniforms but it seems like they forget who they’re playing for! When players start playing for individual stats they tend to forget about the team. Head coach Sonny Dykes will need a reboot if they lose this week against Tech at home. This is a huge game this week for the Frogs in front of their home crowd.



A Look at TCU and the Big 12 Conference

The Horned Frogs will need a miracle to make any noise! They’re sitting in the 8th spot right behind Arizona State and right in front of West Virginia. A win this weekend will pull them right in the middle of the pack with 3 conference wins. TCU needs 2 more wins to become bowl eligible this season and it all starts with a win at home this weekend. The Big 12 conference is jumbled up at the top with BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Cincinnati in the top spot. The Colorado Buffaloes and BYU are the teams to watch.



Game Info

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – October 26 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Quarterback Behren Morton has been one of the brightest young stars for the Red Raiders this season. He has 1,926 passing yards with 17 touchdowns with 3 interceptions. He can break containment and get the ball down the field to his outside weapons. The Red Raiders offense can put up points, but struggle with costly penalties on that side of the ball. Players to watch: RB Taj Brooks, WR Josh Kelly, LB Jacob Rodriguez and DB C.J. Baskerville.



TCU Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2 Big 12)

The Horned Frogs will need to make a statement at home this week. It all starts with Josh Hoover. He will be the x-factor for the Frogs at home. He will need to get outside the pocket to extend plays and move the chains at home. Running back Cam Cooks needs the ball. He hasn’t had his breakout game this season. He has 96 carries for 349 yards and 6 touchdowns. This dude is a stud, but no one knows it! Give him the ball this week. Players to watch: WR Jack Bech, LB Johnny Hodges, DL Tymon Mitchell and WR JP Richardson.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 60.6% chance of winning at home this weekend. The over/under is 66.5, so take the under in this one. I’m taking TCU by 9! This will be the game that TCU figures their season out and turns it around.



Finals Score

Horned Frogs – 33

Red Raiders – 24



