2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 8

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Here We Go Again!

Defense will be on the missing posters for another week. Scoring is up across the board while defense is missing like cold weather in Texas right now. A team can score 30 points and still lose a game. Look at the Steelers from their game with the Bengals, they scored 33 points and still lost last week. I was taught (when I was playing), “Scoring wins games and defense wins championships!” When teams start playing solid defense that’s when they will get separation within divisions and conferences. Keep an eye on the defensive side of the ball this weekend guys. The teams that play defense will win!



Game Info

Minnesota Vikings (3-3) vs Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

Thursday – October 23 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



The Vikings are looking to have a breakout game on Thursday night on the road against the Chargers. Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz is looking like he found a home and the team is rallying around him. He will be the x-factor against the Rams defense. The Chargers are one game above .500 and a win would allow them to get into the top spot in the division. Keep an eye on Justin Herbert. He has weapons on offense that he needs to score points. ESPN has the Chargers with a 60.7% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Chargers right now I believe they are the better team. I’m picking the Chargers by 10!



Final Score

Chargers – 34

Vikings – 24



Game Info

Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

Sunday – October 26 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA



The Steelers are looking as if they found the secret to losing close games! Pittsburgh is 3-2 in their last 5 games. Last week the Steelers dropped a very winnable game to the Bengals on the road. This home game is an important one for the Steelers. The Steelers have a really good defense that has dropped games in the 4th quarter by giving up crucial plays. The Packers are 3-1-1 in their last 5 games. Their offense is solid but their defense with LB Micah Parsons has been dominant. This game will come down to defense! The team that creates and scores off of turnovers will win this game easily. ESPN has the Packers with a 55.0% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Steelers in the upset by 6!



Final Score

Steelers – 37

Packers – 31

Game Info

Washington Commanders (3-4) vs Kansas City Chiefs (4-3)

Monday – October 27 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Last week the Chiefs beat Raiders 31-0. While watching this game, it seemed to me like the Raiders gave up because of how well the Chiefs defense played. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lit up the Raiders defense passing for more than 300 yards. The Washington Commanders lost starting quarterback Jayden Daniels to a hamstring injury in their 22-point loss in Dallas. This game will be huge for Washington on Monday night. It will be so hard for the Commanders to win on the road if they have to use a backup quarterback. ESPN has the Chiefs with a 69.8% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking the Chiefs by 10!



Final Score

Chiefs – 31

Commanders – 21