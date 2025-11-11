2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 11

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Don’t let the Record Fool You!

This past weekend in the NFL was eventful to say the least. Rest in peace to Dallas Cowboys star Marshawn Kneeland who passed away on Monday, November 10. He scored his first career touchdown on Sunday and tragically lost his life on Monday. Former league commissioner Paul Tagliabue passed on Sunday morning at home at the age of 85. The Jets won their second game of season beating the Browns at home 27-20 while the Lions put a smashing on the Commanders 44-22 on the road. New England went into Overtime in Tampa beating the Buccaneers by 5. The Eagles were on a bye last week… so they barely escaped with a win there, right? This week, the Jets face New England on Thursday night and the Lions head to Philly on Sunday night to play the Eagles in the NFL prime time game. This week will be action packed!



Game Info

New York Jets (2-7, 1-2 Away) vs New England Patriots (8-2, 3-2 Home)

Thursday – November 13 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA



I was so proud of the way the Jets played last Sunday. The defense played physical from start to finish against the Browns at home. Quarterback Justin Fields played like he was back at Ohio State. Everyone’s been waiting for him to show up this season and he finally did. The Patriots are 8-2 and are the team to beat in the AFC right now. This will be a good game because if the Jets show up and played like they did last Sunday, the Patriots will have to earn their win at home. ESPN has the Patriots with a 68.2 chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Jets in an upset by 7! I love the under dog! This game will be closer than anyone’s expecting. The Jets will find a way to fight and upset New England at home.



Final Score

Jets – 28

Patriots – 21



Game Info

Detroit Lions (6-3, 3-2 Away) vs Philadelphia Eagles (7-2, 3-1 Home)

Sunday – November 16 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



This will be a Sunday night slug fest! The Lions won’t allow the Eagles to bully them with the tush-push in short yardage. Each team has the NFC in a choke hold right now. Detroit sits in 2nd place in the NFC North while the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East. The winner of this game will be at the top of the NFC. This game will come down to the team that controls the clock and forces the opposing team into making mistakes on the offensive and defensive lines. Creating turnovers and scoring off of them will be job one for both teams. ESPN has the Eagles with a 53.5% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Eagles by 6!



Final Score

Eagles – 38

Lions – 32