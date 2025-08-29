2025 College Football: Week 1 Game Previews

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



College Football is Back!

It’s that time again fans. All summer long we’ve watched North Texas colleges sign home grown talent to their schools and rosters trying to make it to the College Football National Championship Game. Their records are 0-0 so everyone has a chance right now. The SMU Mustangs, North Texas Mean Green and TCU Horned Frogs will be the focus of these previews this season. Also keep in mind that we will cover several “big games” as well. I’m so excited to cover football from week 1 to the national championship game. Buckle up! It’s going to go fast!



Game Info

East Texas A&M Lions vs #16 SMU Mustangs

Saturday – August 30 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Gerald R. Ford Stadium – Dallas, Texas



#16 SMU made it to the college playoffs last season losing to Penn State 38-10. This will be the season of reckoning. SMU has quarterback Kevin Jennings returning after a pretty solid season passing for 3,245 yards and 23 touchdowns. Keep an eye on the Mustangs defense that will be returning 7 players on that side of the ball. ETAM is a decent team with a lot of talent but will have their hands full on the road to start the season in Dallas. ETAM has a few players from the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. ESPN has #16 SMU with 99% chance of winning at home this weekend. I’m taking the Mustangs by 27!



Final Score

#16 SMU Mustangs – 27

ETAM Lions – 10



Game Info

Lamar Cardinals vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – August 30 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

DATCU Stadium – Denton, Texas



North Texas will be looking to make some huge moves in the American Conference this season. Last season the Mean Green started off hot winning some huge games on the road and at home in Denton. In their last 5 games the Mean Green went 1-4 with a crucial loss to Texas State ending their season. Lamar University was 3-2 over that same span with wins over NWST, Nicholls State and McNeese State to end their season. It’s a new season and both teams have high hopes of winning. ESPN has the Mean Green with a 95.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking North Texas by 10!



Final Score

UNT Meant Green – 24

Lamar Cardinals – 14



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs UNC Tar Heels

Monday – September 1 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Place: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina



The Horned Frogs looked like the Walking Dead last season. Three years after playing in the national championship game. TCU hasn’t been the dominant team we’ve seen in the past. TCU will need to make this a statement game on the road to start this season. UNC has a new coach at the helm, Former NFL legend Bill Belichick takes over in Chapel Hill. This will be the headliner for the ACC. The Tar Heels are a pretty decent team this season. TCU will be well prepared for this one. ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 58.7% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking TCU by 6.



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 24

Tar Heels – 18



National Game of the Week

#1 Texas Longhorns vs #3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday – August 30 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FOX

Ohio Stadium – Columbus, Ohio



This will be one of the biggest games of the season and certainly the biggest game this week! Ohio State won the national championship title last season. They could make a run by beating #1 Texas at home thus setting the stage for defending their title. Texas has one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Arch Manning who’s the front-line favorite to win the Heisman trophy. The Buckeyes are looking to stifle the Texas offense by applying pressure upfront and making Manning uncomfortable. The winner of this game will send a statement to the rest of the football landscape. ESPN has the Longhorns with a 53.3% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Texas by 9! Field goals will be very important between the two teams.



Final Score

#1 Longhorns – 32

#3 Buckeyes – 23