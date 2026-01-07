2025 College Football Playoff Preview: Semifinal Games

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



College Football Playoff

We’re down to the final 4 teams. Everyone thought that Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, Clemson, Texas Tech, OU and a laundry list of others would be teams fighting for the national championship. The final four teams will face off in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on Thursday and the Chick-fil-A Bowl on Friday night. Both games are on ESPN. I like all four teams but I’m sure you have your own thoughts about these games. This year there will be a first time national champion crowned unless you’re rooting for the Hurricanes who already have five undisputed football titles! “Who ya rooting for?” #10 Hurricanes, #6 Rebels, #5 Ducks or #1 Hoosiers. Now it’s time to buckle up and watch some college football!



Vrbo Fiest Bowl

#10 Miami Hurricanes vs #6 Mississippi Rebels

Thursday – January 8 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ



The #10 Miami Hurricanes went into AT&T Stadium and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes by 10 points in the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal game. The #6 Ole Miss Rebels took the Allstate Sugar Bowl victory from the Georgia Bulldogs in a classic the next night. Are you ready to see if the Rebels or the Hurricanes can take the next step and get into the National Championship game? This game will come down to how well the Ole Miss offense can move the ball against the Miami defense and vice versa. Players to watch: #6 Rebels: QB Trinidad Chambliss versus #10 Hurricanes QB Carson Beck. They will be the x-factor for their respective teams. ESPN has the Hurricanes with a 55.6% chance of winning this one. I’m taking Ole Miss in the upset! I love the underdog! Ole Miss by 6. Keep an eye on the special teams from both squads.



Final Score

#6 Rebels – 27

#10 Hurricanes – 21



Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

#5 Oregon Ducks vs #1 Indiana Hoosiers

Friday – January 9 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA



Both teams represent the Big Ten Conference. This will be the second meeting between these two schools this season with Indiana winning the first game beating Oregon on the road 30-20 in a shocker. Oregon is looking to get some revenge and move on to the championship game. The tale of the tape will come down to how well the quarterbacks play. Indiana has Heisman trophy winner Fernando Mendoza while Oregon features Dante Moore. ESPN has the Hoosiers with a 66.9% chance of winning and moving on. I like IU but Oregon is a tough team. This game will be closer than anyone thinks. I’m taking IU by 10. Oregon’s defense will have their hands full Friday night. Indiana by 6!



Final Score

#1 Hoosiers – 30

#5 Ducks – 24