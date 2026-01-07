NFL Wild Card Playoff Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



NFL News

Now the second season starts. First things first, “Black Monday”means head coaches are on the chopping block. Seven head coaches have been let go this season. The New York Giants parted ways Brian Daboll and Brian Callahan was sent packing by the Tennessee Titans earlier in the season. Then five more have been sent togreener pastures after the regular season concluded. The list of coaches looking for new homes are as follows: Raheem Morris no longer with the Atlanta Falcons, Kevin Stefanski was let go by the Cleveland Browns, Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders, Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals split and the shocker of the week… John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens has been dismissed. The coaching carousel will be spinning wildly moving forward.

On to this week’s games! There are 6 games slated over three day. Two on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. This is an exciting time for fans of the NFL teams in the playoffs. The dream of winning a Super Bowl title is alive through this week. Sadly six teams will have their dreams crushed. Enough of my rambling… onto the game previews!



Saturday Games – All Times Central

Los Angeles Rams (12-5, 5-4 Away) vs Carolina Panthers (8-9, 5-3 Home)

Saturday – January 10 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC



This NFC West versus NFC South! This game obvioulsy will be huge for both teams. The Carolina Panthers came out of nowhere to win their division and make it to the playoffs. The Rams have been one of the best teams in the NFC all season long. Both teams have important players listed on the IR as questionable. Keep an eye on these players. (Rams) QB Matthew Stafford and WR DaVonte Adams. Panthers: QB Bryce Young and RB Rico Dowdle. ESPN has the Rams with a 74.2% chance of winning on the road Saturday. I’m taking the Rams by 10.



Final Score

Rams – 31

Panthers – 21



Green Bay Packers (9-7-1, 4-4-1 Away) vs Chicago Bears (11-6, 6-2 Home)

Saturday – January 10 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL



The Bears are this season’s Cinderella team. They completely turned things around from last season. It starts with their quarterback Caleb Williams. His play has been spectacular this season. The Green Bay Packers has a young talented quarterback as well, keep an eye on Jordan Love. This game will come down to how well both quarterbacks play. ESPN has the Packers with a 54.7% chance of winning on the road and moving to the next level of the playoffs. I’m taking the Bears in an upset by 9! The Bears are sneaky good.



Final Score

Bears – 30

Packers – 21



Sunday Games – All Times Central

Buffalo Bills (12-5, 5-3 Away) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4, 7-2 Home)

Sunday – January 11- 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

EverBank Stadium- Jacksonville, FL



It’s been a surprising season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They basically flew under the radar for the first part of the season and when everyone started paying attention it was too late. They won 13 games and now they could possibly beat the Bills at home. Buffalo is a solid team with the reigning MVP at quarterback. The Bills will always have a chance with Josh Allen under center. ESPN has the Jaguars with a 51.2% chance of beating the Bills at home. I’m taking the Bills by 4 on the road this weekend. They have playoff experience that will help them. This will be a dogfight from start to finish.

Final Score

Bills – 24

Jaguars – 20



San Francisco 49ers (12-5, 7-2 Away) vs Philadelphia Eagles (11-6, 5-3 Home)

Sunday – January 11 – 3:30PM

TV: FOX

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



The 49ers are a dangerous team this time of year. Running back Christian McCaffrey will get the ball in all four quarters. His combined running and receiving leads the league this season and stopping him will be job one for the Eagles defense. The reigning and defending NFL champions limped through the season and yet easily won their division. The x-factor will be Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He has championship pedigree and Philly will be ready. ESPN has the Eagles with a 56.3% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Eagles by 10+



Final Score

Eagles – 30

49ers – 20



Los Angeles Chargers (11-6, 5-3 Away) vs New England Patriots (14-3, 6-3 Home)

Sunday – January 11 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBC

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA



Some say that hiring head coach Mike Vrabel was the resurrection of the Patriots franchise. The Patriots won 14 games with second-year quarterback Drake Maye who led all NFL quarterbacks in every statistical category. The Chargers have a young dynamic quarterback as well in Justin Herbert. This game will come down to how well the offensive coordinator calls plays. This well be a high scoring game Sunday night. ESPN has the Patriots with a 54.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Patriots by 5! Right now, the Patriots are the better team.



Final Score

Patriots – 35

Chargers – 30



Monday Night Game – Central Time

Houston Texans (12-5, 5-3 Away) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7, 6-3 Home)

Monday – January 12 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC

Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh, PA



The Steelers backdoored the whole AFC and made it to the playoffs. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers took the team and put them on his back and moved the ball against the Ravens to get here. Houston has a young stud at quarterback in C.J. Stroud. He started the season off slow but found footing in the last 5 games of the season. This game will come down to who’s playing tough defense in the 4th quarter. ESPN has the Texans with a 54.4% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Texans by 8! Right now, the Texans is the better team across the board.



Final Score

Texans – 28

Steelers – 20