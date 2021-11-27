Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Indianapolis Colts Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Indianapolis Colts

Sunday – November 28 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN



Records Before the Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3, 2-3 Away)

Indianapolis Colts (6-5, 3-3 Home)



No team is safe from losing winnable games this season. Point in case, the NFL Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It seems like there’s so much parity this season from last season. Teams like Kansas City, LA Rams and Pittsburgh have lost to the Jaguars, Jets and Miami this season. There’s no such thing as an easy win anymore. The Bengals and Browns could blow out a top tier team on any given Sunday.



Trying to get ahead

Both teams will need a win Sunday. The Colts are 4 and 1 in their last 5 games and a win would put them in play for a Wild Card seed in the AFC. Tampa is leading their division in the NFC and with a win they could jump in second place in the conference behind Arizona. Every game counts from now on.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When you look at this team on paper, the roster is littered with all stars and future hall of famers at every position. The Buccaneers is one of the dominant teams in the NFL that’s led by one of the best quarterbacks ever in Tom Brady. The Bucs have dropped two very winnable games to the Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints. The strength of this team is the defense and they have struggled with penalties in passing defense. The x factor this week will be the Bucs defense. If they can stop the run, they will have a chance.



Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback Carson Wentz was supposed to be the savior of the Colts offense and help this team get over the hump. His play was supposed to lift this team after their young quarterback Andrew Luck up and retired a couple of seasons ago. Wentz has been serviceable but nothing as wished. The break out star has been running back Jonathan Taylor. He has 1122 yards on the ground and his league leading 13 rushing touchdowns has made him a household name. His 5.8 yards per carry ranks him 3rd in the league. He is the x factor for the Colts offense. He is the key!



Prediction

ESPN has the Buccaneers with a 60.1% chance of winning on the road this week. The Bucs hasve been the favorite in every game this season, but they have lost three games. Even the experts know that nothing is guaranteed this season. I’m taking the Colts in an upset by 3!



Final Score

Colts – 27

Buccaneers – 24