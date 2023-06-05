2023 NBA Finals – Game 3 Preview

Game 3 Info

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

Wednesday – June 7 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

Regular Season Records

Denver Nuggets (53-29, 19-22 Away)

Miami Heat (44-38, 27-14 Home)



“Boy, was I wrong about Game 2!” I was sure that Denver was going to keep that perfect home record throughout this year’s playoffs. The Denver Nuggets learned first hand something that everyone saw in Miami. That never give up fight that has brought this team to the NBA Finals. In Game 2, Jokic scored 41 points, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Heat. The Heat scored 36 points in the 4th quarter and proved that some of us are wrong for saying or even thinking that the Nuggets could sweep the Heat for the title. I’m a firm believer that garlic parmesan wings, tater tots and an ice-cold Sprite makes sports so dope! I’m a huge fan of the underdog fighting for the win but coming down to the last few minutes of a close game is what every sports nut lives for… “Good food, good friends and a good game!”



Denver Nuggets

Say whatever you want, I saw something that I haven’t seen from the Nuggets in 2 years; they gave no effort in the 4th quarter. They looked as if they were just going through the motions. There was no defensive effort and Miami started going right at them and making plays at the basket. W saw a team not fighting for the win, they basically folded their tents and geared up for Game 3. Jamal Murray had a chance in the last few seconds to tie the game to send it to overtime, but the shot clanked off the rim as time expired. He will be the x-factor along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for the Nuggets to steal Game 3 in Miami.



Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has shown that he can lead a team of no named players to the promised land. “It’s all about decision making”, he shared. “When the game is on the line, the guy with the hot hand needs the ball!” Small forward Duncan Robinson has scored 7 points in the Heat’s previous 3 games but scored 10 key points in the 4th quarter to allow the Heat to pull away in the last 3 minutes or so of the game. The key for the Heat is PG Kyle Lowry and F Kevin Love. Gabe Vincent proved that he is a player that keeps the Heat in the game especially when Butler and Max Strus are resting. The Heat will defend home court in Game 3 on Wednesday night.



Prediction

ESPN has the Nuggets with a 62.1% chance of winning Game 3 in Miami. Keep in mind that Denver is solid on the road as well as playing at home this season. Miami is a tough nail-biting team that obviously don’t read the newspapers. I took Denver at home by 9 points. I’m taking Miami by 4 in this one. The over/under is 215.5, so take the under.



Final Score

Heat – 104

Nuggets – 100