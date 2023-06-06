Rangers walk off beats Cards 4-3

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|11
|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|STL
|TEX
|2nd
|DeJong singled to left, Contreras scored.
|1
|0
|2nd
|Duran doubled to left, Heim scored, Garver to third.
|1
|1
|2nd
|Taveras grounded out to shortstop, Garver scored, Duran to third.
|1
|2
|2nd
|Semien singled to left, Duran scored.
|1
|3
|8th
|Goldschmidt hit sacrifice fly to left, Walker scored.
|2
|3
|8th
|Arenado doubled to left, Gorman scored, Arenado to third, Edman thrown out at home.
|3
|3
|9th
|Lowe singled to left, Semien scored, Seager to second.
|3
|4