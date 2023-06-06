News Ticker

Rangers walk off beats Cards 4-3

June 6, 2023 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 6 0
0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 11 1

Scoring Summary

Inning

 STL TEX
  2nd DeJong singled to left, Contreras scored. 1 0
  2nd Duran doubled to left, Heim scored, Garver to third. 1 1
  2nd Taveras grounded out to shortstop, Garver scored, Duran to third. 1 2
  2nd Semien singled to left, Duran scored. 1 3
  8th Goldschmidt hit sacrifice fly to left, Walker scored. 2 3
  8th Arenado doubled to left, Gorman scored, Arenado to third, Edman thrown out at home. 3 3
  9th Lowe singled to left, Semien scored, Seager to second. 3 4

