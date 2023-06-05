News Ticker

Pickle Ball, Selkirk Texas Open

June 5, 2023 Featured, Galleries, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

OVERALL TOP 5:
  • TRIPLE TRIPLE: Anna Leigh Waters is looking to win 3 Triple Crowns in a row for the first time ever.
  • LARGEST TOURNEY IN PPA HISTORY…AGAIN: Over 1,500 players tops the 1,400 in Atlanta two weeks ago.
  • SHOT-GUNNING FOR A REPEAT – Tyson McGuffin won singles last year, sending Ben Johns to his only Championship Sunday singles loss ever.
  • RILEY’S NEW CRIB : New Dallas-area resident looking for gold in Texas.
  • BIG 10: Catherine Parenteau is vying for her 10th PPA women’s doubles gold medal
BROADCAST HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Mixed final live on ESPN on Sunday from 4-5 Central.
  • Mixed action live on CBS Sports Network from 2-5 Central on Friday and Championship Sunday live from 10-1 Central on Sunday.
MEN’S SINGLES:
  • Defending medalists (from Fall ’22 Texas Open): Tyson McGuffin, Ben Johns, Julian Arnold
  • Stacked field – Top 13 all entered for the first time in ‘23
  • Will the Texas heat benefit the large and more acclimated Texas contingent?
  • WATCH OUT FOR: Connor Garnett – earned his first PPA medal in ATL – can he back it up?
WOMEN’S SINGLES:
  • Defending medalists: Anna Leigh Waters, Lea Jansen, Catherine Parenteau
  • AL looking for her 25th career PPA singles gold – #1 all time.
  • Mary Brascia not in the field to follow-up her run to the finals.
  • WATCH OUT FOR: Judit Castillo – getting closer and closer to a medal. Is this the week she pulls it off?
MIXED DOUBLES:
  • Defending medalists: Waters/Johns, Parenteau/Newman, Wright/Rettenmaier
  • Is this the week it all clicks again for Matt Wright and Lucy Kovalova? No medals since early February at Desert Ridge.
  • Etta Wright medaled in Texas in the fall – can she hit the podium again in tourney 3 with Dekel Bar?
  • WATCH OUT FOR: The Newmans — back together for the first time since Austin where they lost 12-10 in the 3 rd to the Johnsons.
WOMEN’S DOUBLES:
  • Defending medalists: Waters/Waters, Irvine/Bright, Jansen/Parenteau
  • Dizon and Wright teaming up again – gold medalists from Red Rock.
  • Jorja Johnson and Vivienne David return – they saved 6 match points against in the semis in ATL against the Brascias to reach the final.
  • WATCH OUT FOR: AB and Schneemann – strong MLP team now hits the PPA courts.
MEN’S DOUBLES:
  • Defending medalists: Johns/Johns, Newman/Wright, Deakin/Ignatowich
  • New pairing #1: Devilliers/Rettenmaier paired together for the first time.
  • New pairing #2: Wilson (coming off injury) and Brendon Long
  • WATCH OUT FOR: Ignatowich/McGuffin. Big Papa Jimmy grabbed bronze last year with the Canadian, can he get there again with McGuffin?

Follow all the Pickle Ball action at:

www.pickleballtournaments.com

www.ppatour.com 

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly