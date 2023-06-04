2023 NBA Finals – Game 2 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game 1 Info

Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets

Sunday – June 4 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Ball Arena – Denver, CO

Regular Season Records

Miami Heat 44-38, 17-24 Away

Denver Nuggets 53-29, 34-7 Home

A“I hate to say I told you so, but I told you so!” The Miami Heat is never out of the game, but when you play a 6’9 forward on a 6’5 guard you will always run into a major problem, especially when the 6’9 player loves playing defense. Denver is way too talented, bigger and have better players in this series. Keep this in mind when you’re watching this game. Miami will need to play better near the paint! In Game 1, Denver out rebounded Bam Adebayo and the Heat front line. Second chance points will be huge in Game 2.



Miami Heat

How did Miami lose Game 1 of the NBA Finals? They shot 33.3% from the 3-point line with 8 turnovers while Denver had 10 and was out rebounded by 2 boards. So, how did the Heat lose? Taking bad shots and while key players missed wide open opportunities on the wings, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Max Strus forgot to get on the team’s bus! Forward Haywood Highsmith showed that he was ready to contribute to the team in this series. The Heat will need to readjust their game plan and play other players. I would like to see Udonis Haslem get some minutes. The Heat need to start Kyle Lowry.



Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the league. When he first came to the Nuggets everyone was so upset that everyone wanted to trade him for an experienced veteran. Keep in mind that all European players need at least 2 to 3 years to adjust to the NBA. Well, now the NBA has to adjust to Jokic. His numbers from Game 1 were 27 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists. He had 10 assists in the first half. PG Jamal Murray took over in the second half and Miami played catch up from the 3rd and 4th quarters.



Prediction

ESPN has the Nuggets with a 76.7% chance of winning Game 2 at home. The over/under is 215.5, so take the under for this one. The line is -8.5. In Game 1, I took Denver by 13 and they won by 11. This game will be closer than Game 1. I’m taking Denver by 7.



Final Score

Nuggets – 105

Heat – 98