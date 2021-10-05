2021 Texas Rangers Season in Review

By Wiley Singleton

The Rangers spent 2021 rebuilding. This meant they shipped their good veterans away at the trade deadline. The Rangers lost over 100 games for the first time since 1973. That was the worst season in the team’s history. The Rangers are finally tearing it down and going young. This article will not be a long-winded prospect preview, that can wait until Spring Training.

The Good

Joey Gallo continued to play good defense, walk a lot, and hit for power. He was traded to the Yankees mid-season. He does the same thing up in NY, except now he gets booed for it. Ian Kennedy and Kyle Gibson both made the All Star Team as Rangers. They finished the season in Philly.

Adolis Garcia was electric and fun to watch. Great defense, he was second in defensive runs saved for outfielders this season. He led the team with 31 homers. He also hit .243 and struck out 194 times. He provided excellent lineup protection for Joey Gallo. This was the main factor in the Rangers being .500 at various points during the season. Garcia should win Rookie of the Year.

Brett Martin was solid out of the bullpen. He posted a 138 ERA+.

The Bad

The rest of the starting pitching was a disgrace. Jordan Lyles was bad and gave up 38 homers. Mike Flotynewicz gave up 34 and went 2-12. Kolby Allard looks like a busted prospect. He went 3-12 and gave up a ton of homers too. Kohei Arihara was awful and cannot cut it in America. 6.64 ERA.

Jose Trevino cannot hit. Leody Taveres has not developed at all. He is unplayable on offense. Another TOP PROSPECT that turns out to be wretched. Isiah Kiner-Falefa regressed in the field and at the plate. The other middle-infielder, Nick Solak, spent half the season in AAA after pitchers figured out he could not hit breaking balls. Willie Calhoun had another awful, injury plagued season. Another failed “MLB ready” prospect. Charlie Culberson and Brock Holt were inept even for stop gap filler guys.

The Average

There are a few guys, like Taylor Hearn and Dane “Stunning” Dunning, who were merely average and showed some promise. Andy Ibanez, Josh Sborz, and AJ Alexy also fall into this mix.

Where do the Rangers go from here?

The Rangers fans will have to suffer through another one of these slopfest seasons next year. Hopefully they sign a few big free agents to try to offload at the deadline for prospects. Then in 2023 Josh Jung and Jack Leiter, the Rangers last two first round picks, will be MLB ready. Expect more of the same next season.