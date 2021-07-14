2021 NBA Finals: Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks – Game 4 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game 4 Info

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday – July 14 – 8:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: ABC

Records Heading into the Game

Phoenix Suns 51-21, 24-12 Away

Milwaukee Bucks 46-26, 26-10 Home Away



The series is 2-1 in favor of the Suns. The Bucks unleashed “The Greek Freak” in Game 3 and left their home crowd wanting more. Can the Bucks tie the series up? Can the Suns steal a game on the road? These two questions will be answered in Game 4. Game 4 is always the “swing game” and 82% of the NBA champions wins this crucial game. Let’s take a closer look at both teams and keys for a victory in Milwaukee.



Phoenix Suns (51-21) NBA Finals (2-1)

There’s a way for the Suns to stop Giannis and I have the answer! Let him do whatever he wants. One man can’t beat a talented team. The Suns have to bottle up guards Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. The difference between wins and losses are the style of play. If the Suns allow Giannis to dominate the ball, that takes the rest of the team out of the game. My answer stems from how the Suns won the first two games, but got away from it in the third game.

Milwaukee Bucks (46-26) NBA Finals (1-2)

The Bucks came out smoking in Game 3. The Bucks were down 3 points after the 1st quarter, but turned on the power in the 2nd quarter by out scoring Suns by 18 points. The Bucks began to impose their will against the Suns. Suns C Deandre Ayton got into foul trouble and was relocated to the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win. One thing about the Bucks in clutch time, he shows up big! PG Jrue Holiday dished out 9 assists with 3 steals to change the dynamic of the game. If the Bucks are playing aggressive, they are a hard team to beat.

Prediction

During this series I’m 3-0 making my predictions and almost hit the score on the nose a few times. ESPN has the Bucks with a 58.8% chance of winning Game 4 at home and I’m taking the Bucks by 13! Giannis Antetokounmpo is just better than all the Suns big men all rolled up into one. Look for Bucks C Brook Lopez to have a decent game as well.



Final Score

Bucks – 116

Suns – 97

NBA Finals Schedule – All Times Central – All Games on ABC

Game 1 – 7/6 – Phoenix Suns 118 – Milwaukee Bucks 105

Game 2 – 7/8 – Phoenix Suns 118 – Milwaukee Bucks 108

Game 3 – 7/11 – Phoenix Suns 100 – Milwaukee Bucks 120

Game 4 – 7/14 – 8 p.m. – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Game 5* – 7/17 – 8 p.m. – Phoenix Suns Arena – Phoenix, AZ

Game 6* – 7/20 – 8 p.m. – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

Game 7* – 7/22 – 8 p.m. – Phoenix Suns Arena – Phoenix, AZ

*If necessary