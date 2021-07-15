Dallas Mavericks Names Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate The Official Real Estate Partner

The Dallas Mavericks and Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, the largest independent real estate brokerage in Texas, announced a multi-year partnership, naming Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate as the Official Real Estate Partner of the Dallas Mavericks.

The exclusive partnership includes signage at American Airlines Center, in-game activations, and inclusion in additional initiatives throughout the season.

“I’m excited to partner with Rogers Healy and Associates,” said Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban. “We have known each other for years. Looking forward to being partners for even longer!”

In addition to the corporate partnership, Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate will serve with Mavs Care on several community outreach initiatives, including a donation for each referral deal from the Dallas Mavericks.

“The Dallas Mavericks represent what Dallas stands for, and as a brokerage based in Dallas, I am thrilled to be able to share in that message,” said Rogers Healy, Owner and CEO of The Rogers Healy Companies. “We focus on a community-first approach here at The Rogers Healy Companies, and the Dallas Mavericks focus on community as a core principle, and together we will be able to empower the Dallas community in a stronger way.”